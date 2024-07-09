According to the latest forecast from Wood Mackenzie, the global energy storage market (excluding pumped hydro) is on track to reach 159 GW/358 GWh by the of 2024 and grow by more than 600% by 2033, with nearly 1 TW of new capacity expected to come online. From pv magazine ESS News site The global energy storage fleet continues to grow in leaps and bounds on the back of the growing demand for clean firm capacity and rapidly falling battery storage prices. However, analysts suggest that the industry is only in the starting blocks, with exponential growth to be expected in the years to come. According ...

