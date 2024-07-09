Oryzon Genomics continues to fortify its IP profile for vafidemstat, which is being developed for borderline personality disorder (BPD) and for the potential application to attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Oryzon has received positive acceptance decisions for two incremental patent applications from the Japanese Patent Office (JPO), which should provide protection until 2040 (excluding potential extensions). Oryzon was also notified of similar patent grants from the European and Korean patent offices, which may extend the drug's exclusivity in those jurisdictions. Oryzon is advancing its lead CNS asset towards an end-of-Phase II (EoP2) meeting with the FDA to discuss a potentially registrational Phase III trial in BPD. Vafidemstat already holds composition of matter patents in the US and EU providing protection up to 2037 and 2036, respectively.

