Funds will fuel the company's strategic initiatives, global growth, and advancement of its AI-driven financial technology platform for alternative investors

Canoe Intelligence ("Canoe"), the financial technology company powering smarter alts management, today announced the completion of its Series C financing round of $36 million, led by Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives ("Goldman Sachs") with participation from existing investors F-Prime Capital and Eight Roads. This latest round marks a significant milestone for Canoe, representing a more than 3x increase in company valuation since its Series B financing in 2023. With the additional capital, Canoe will continue its investment in building proprietary AI and machine learning technology to enhance its comprehensive back-to-front office capabilities.

"We eagerly anticipate driving the next phase of Canoe's evolution in partnership with Goldman Sachs," said Jason Eiswerth, CEO of Canoe Intelligence. "The success of this funding round is a testament to our leading market position, as well as our future potential. With the additional capital, we will continue to advance the alts industry by building innovative AI and machine learning technology, delivering comprehensive back-to-front office solutions, maintaining our commitment to data integrity and, most importantly, creating value for our clients."

Alternative investments now represent $22 trillion in assets under management, or 15% of global assets under management, highlighting the critical importance of advanced technology for managing investment documents and data. Through its automated infrastructure, Canoe drives improvements in data accuracy and access, team efficiency, and client satisfaction for investors. Canoe's platform streamlines data management for a diverse client base of 325 institutional investors, capital allocators, wealth managers, family offices and asset servicing firms, including Blackstone and Hamilton Lane (Nasdaq: HLNE).

Jade Mandel, Managing Director in Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives, said, "Canoe creates meaningful value for its clients, streamlining and synthesizing data for greater efficiency and accuracy. As inflows to alternative investments continue to grow, Canoe is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the trend. We see significant potential in Canoe and are excited to invest in their future. We are glad to support their mission to streamline alternative investment data globally."

Since the completion of Canoe's Series B funding round in February 2023 led by F-Prime Capital and joined by Eight Roads, Canoe has achieved 100% year-over-year growth in both clients and revenue. Canoe's extensive partnerships with four of the top five global asset servicing firms, seven of the top ten global investment consultants, six of top ten fund of funds, five of the top ten endowments, 12 of the top 25 largest independent wealth managers, and many of the world's largest single-family offices provide the firm with unique scale and market leadership. Canoe supports the alternative data management needs of over 1,000 LPs across more than 650,000 commitments and subscriptions to over 42,000 funds. This represents one of the most robust fund master databases in the world.

"With Canoe, we have found a leading technology partner that shares our vision for enhancing data transparency and seeking to achieve greater operational efficiencies across the private markets," said Griffith Norville, Head of Technology Solutions at Hamilton Lane. "Integrating Canoe into our firm's ecosystem has transformed our data management processes by streamlining data entry workflows and eliminating redundancies in an effort to ensure the highest quality of data for our teams and clients. As both an investor and user of Canoe's technology, we believe Canoe's dedication to developing proprietary AI and machine learning technology sets them apart in the industry, and we are excited to continue working together to further digitize the asset class."

Canoe leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to automatically collect and categorize alternative investment documents from investor portals and email inboxes. The technology then extracts, validates, and delivers clean data to downstream systems, eliminating the need for manual data entry. Annually, Canoe processes more than 25M documents, showcasing scalability, breadth and depth. For clients, this results in a 20-fold increase in the number of funds processed per employee, compared to their previous manual processes, highlighting the impact of Canoe's technology on operational efficiency and productivity.

About Canoe Intelligence

Canoe Intelligence ("Canoe") is a financial technology company dedicated to advancing alternative investment intelligence for institutional investors, capital allocators, wealth managers, and asset servicing firms. Canoe empowers clients with technology, data, and insights to manage alternative assets more efficiently, accurately, and confidently. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, Canoe is redefining the future of alternative investment data management.

About Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives

Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) is one of the leading investors in alternatives globally, with over $450 billion in assets and more than 30 years of experience. The business invests in the full spectrum of alternatives including private equity, growth equity, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, hedge funds and sustainability. Clients access these solutions through direct strategies, customized partnerships, and open-architecture programs.

The business is driven by a focus on partnership and shared success with its clients, seeking to deliver long-term investment performance drawing on its global network and deep expertise across industries and markets.

The alternative investments platform is part of Goldman Sachs Asset Management, which delivers investment and advisory services across public and private markets for the world's leading institutions, financial advisors and individuals. Goldman Sachs has over $2.8 trillion in assets under supervision globally as of March 31, 2024.

Since 2003, Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives has invested over $13 billion in companies led by visionary founders and CEOs. The team focuses on investments in growth stage and technology-driven companies spanning multiple industries, including enterprise technology, financial technology, consumer and healthcare. Follow us on LinkedIn.

