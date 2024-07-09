Menlo Park, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2024) - U.S. semiconductor and artificial intelligence (AI) technology communications leaders, MediaMobz, Hill + Kincaid PR, and OuthinkAI, announced today a strategic partnership to accelerate an AI-ready U.S. semiconductor workforce.

Through new AI storytelling, video, and data communication tools and services, the trifecta helps HR and engineering managers meet today's AI talent shortage. New easy-to-use AI-enabled framework empowers engineering and HR leaders to cultivate an AI-skilled workforce through innovatively and quickly retaining, re-training and recruiting top talent with AI video storytelling.

Dave Toole, CEO of OuthinkAI, former CEO of GaSonics, and holder of multiple patents in communications protocols. "Solving the AI workforce won't happen overnight, but the industry needs to hasten the pace of digital transformation both as a producer of AI and as a consumer of AI, especially as other regions around the world seek to use AI to leapfrog the U.S," said Toole. "AI storytelling tools provide semiconductor leadership with a set of scalable AI methodologies for retaining and attracting AI engineering talent. Storytelling with video is a natural approach to accelerate the velocity of learning across these emerging ecosystems."

Recently, OuthinkAi co-produced with IBM an AI-design workshop with dozens of leaders from across the semiconductor industry to identify their priorities for integrating AI workflows into their organizations. Unifying data sets across and within the enterprise was a major challenge. Second, there was consensus among the leaders of the need to establish an AI maturity assessment and AI Center of Excellence to drive strategic execution, prioritization and change management across the enterprise. These observations aligned with the mission OuthinkAI and its partners so much so that the AI Center of Excellence was born with the goal of advancing AI partnership ecosystems across the U.S. chip industry.

"AI is transforming the semiconductor industry but if we don't have the engineering talent to speed this transformation then it will stall," commented Stewart Chalmers, Chairman, Hill + Kincaid PR. "New solutions offered by this partnership and the AI Center of Excellence support hiring managers and industry workforce developments champions like SEMI by providing them with another set of AI storytelling tools designed to help close the talent gap. AI video tools and storytelling services can be used to attract talent from across our society, including academia, armed forces, industry, and Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs)."

According to Zak Zielezinski, CEO, MediaMobz, "Insights from our many customers conversations have been clear. Help us overcome the challenges of developing short stories to drive increased acquisition and retention of AI-ready engineering talent and help us accelerate the pace of adoption of new practices in our current workflows. Talent partners agree that AI is a game changer for the emerging generation of talent and now we can help them scale quickly."

About

MediaMobz helps organizations scale their video content velocity through its flagship product GLX Studio - an AI powered video workflow application for enterprises. Visit MediaMobz.

Outhink.AI is a leader in AI-driven innovation and workforce development. Through its newly announced, cutting-edge AI Center of Excellence, OuthinkAI tools and services advance AI across partnership ecosystems for the semiconductor industry.

Hill + Kincaid is a global PR and Communications agency that helps its technology clients promote, position and grow their brand and businesses. Learn more at Hill + Kincaid PR.

Contact

Alison Parnell

+1 408-590-0137

press@hillandkincaid.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/215945

SOURCE: Hill and Kincaid Public Relations