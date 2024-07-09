Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2024) - Automate Accounts, a leading bookkeeping and business consultancy firm, proudly announces its official partnership with Zoho, a leading global technology company for assisting businesses to migrate to a powerful accounting platform, Zoho Books. This collaboration will alter the way small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in North America transition to Zoho Books, by offering a user-friendly UI, advanced accounting capabilities, and robust security features.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9578/215703_0033b42cf47b7823_001full.jpg

Comprehensive Accounting System Migration Services

Automate Accounts specializes in seamless migration from various favoured and widely used accounting systems. This expertise covers all aspects of transfer of financial data, including inventory records, tax information, project details, and attachments for up to 20 years of historical data. Automate Accounts ensures comprehensive data transfer, prioritizing rhythm by quick data migration solutions and custom timelines for complex data migrations.

Commitment After Service

Automate Accounts commits dedicated support to clients for up to 6 months after migration to address any transitional issues. Troubleshooting, customization, and comprehensive user training are covered under the ongoing support to maximize the benefits of Zoho Books, improving overall financial management and reporting capabilities.

Client-Centric Solutions with Cutting-Edge Technology

By using Zoho's advanced solutions and support framework, Automate Accounts ensures security throughout the migration process. Service and support tickets are created using Zoho Desk, and important access controls and passwords are shared only through Zoho Vault. Automate Accounts has successfully assisted in the transition of over 100 businesses, citing improvements in feature and security.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9578/215703_0033b42cf47b7823_002full.jpg

"Partnering with Zoho represents a vital step in our mission to assist North American businesses with the tools they need for efficient, informed financial decision-making," said Rushabh Kothari and Mayank Jain, co-founders of Automate Accounts. "This partnership allows us to offer a broader spectrum of business solutions, facilitating seamless transitions and stimulating long-term growth."

Implementing Zoho Organization wide

Automate Accounts specializes exclusively in Zoho applications to transform business operations through advanced bookkeeping, system setup and integration, building tailor-made actionable dashboards and process automations.

Aim and Vision

Automate Accounts aims to diversify and include more innovative solutions in their suite to simplify and streamline business processes for SMEs. This partnership represents a commitment to continuous innovation and Vision to expand suite of solutions to simplify and streamline business processes for SMEs, and setting new standards of excellence in accounting and financial management.

Get in touch

Automate Accounts invites businesses using other systems for accounting to reach out for a complimentary consultation to assess their specific needs and migration timelines.

This partnership is a tactical milestone for Automate Accounts, marking a new excellence norm for brands and businesses seeking feature fetched and customized accounting solutions.

For further details on how Automate Accounts can assist businesses in transitioning to Zoho Books, please visit its website.

Company Details

Company Name: Automate Accounts BK Inc

Email: hello@automateaccounts.com

Company Address: Automate Accounts BK Inc, 4490 - 285 Taunton Rd. E Oshawa, ON L1G 3V2

Company Website: www.automateaccounts.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/215703

SOURCE: Elite Discoveries Digital Inc.