San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2024) - Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM) today announced availability of the company's new Sonim Spot H500 5G mobile hotspot for with select carriers across Canada*. Designed to meet the demanding needs of prosumers, consumers, students, enterprises, and mission critical professionals, the powerful and portable Spot H500 uniquely delivers ultra-fast Internet1 speeds and enhanced connectivity in a rugged form factor for uncompromised reliability and durability.

Courtesy Sonim Technologies



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8971/215931_sonimspot_canada_pr_0702_550.jpg

"This launch marks a strategic expansion into the Canadian market, bolstering Sonim's presence in North America and demonstrating our commitment to advancing our portfolio to a broader audience," said Chuck Becher, Chief Commercial Officer at Sonim. "Customers can now experience wireless internet connectivity the Sonim way. The Spot H500 is engineered to be the ultimate portable dedicated wireless internet connectivity tool, ready for any adventure life throws its way by combining Wi-Fi 6E and 5G technologies with Sonim's signature durability."

This rugged device is waterproof, dustproof, drop-proof, and ticks all the boxes for best-in-class connectivity: 5G performance, ultra-high quality, advanced features for enhanced connectivity options, exceptional ruggedness, and security all from a US-based company.

Sonim Spot H500 5G Mobile Hotspot Features

Reliable, Dedicated 5G Wireless Internet: Powered by the Snapdragon® SDX62 Modem-RF system, the Spot H500 provides exceptional 5G sub-6 GHz performance for fast and smooth streaming, video conferencing, and gaming. With robust security, it's an ideal choice for secure business communications, students, and remote work.

Wi-Fi 6 and 6E 2 : Equipped with the Qualcomm WCN6856 Wi-Fi modem, the Spot H500 supports multiple Wi-Fi standards across the 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and new 6GHz bands, ensuring excellent performance for both legacy and cutting-edge devices. It supports Wi-Fi 6E which provides enhanced performance and efficiency by adding another lane for traffic, which reduces interference and improves connectivity. Additionally, it can connect up to 34 3 devices, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, TVs, and gaming devices, ensuring reliable performance for family vacations, team collaborations, classrooms, business failover, pop-up events, remote worksites, and more.





Equipped with the Qualcomm WCN6856 Wi-Fi modem, the Spot H500 supports multiple Wi-Fi standards across the 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and new 6GHz bands, ensuring excellent performance for both legacy and cutting-edge devices. It supports Wi-Fi 6E which provides enhanced performance and efficiency by adding another lane for traffic, which reduces interference and improves connectivity. Additionally, it can connect up to 34 devices, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, TVs, and gaming devices, ensuring reliable performance for family vacations, team collaborations, classrooms, business failover, pop-up events, remote worksites, and more. Enhanced Connectivity Options: The Spot H500 offers ethernet wired connectivity for stable internet in environments where Wi-Fi might be unreliable or insecure, such as offices, pop-up retail, and home setups needing high-speed connections for video conferencing, point of sale, gaming consoles, or desktop computers. For areas with weak cellular signals, external antennas (sold separately) can improve 5G reception via the antenna ports. Additionally, the hotspot's USB-C port can charge devices or provide an ultra-fast wired connection up to 5 Gbps to a computer or laptop.





The Spot H500 offers ethernet wired connectivity for stable internet in environments where Wi-Fi might be unreliable or insecure, such as offices, pop-up retail, and home setups needing high-speed connections for video conferencing, point of sale, gaming consoles, or desktop computers. For areas with weak cellular signals, external antennas (sold separately) can improve 5G reception via the antenna ports. Additionally, the hotspot's USB-C port can charge devices or provide an ultra-fast wired connection up to 5 Gbps to a computer or laptop. Rugged Durability: Built to Sonim's proprietary 12-point rugged performance standards, military specifications (MIL-STD 810H), and rated IP68 for water and dust protection. It is designed to survive extreme conditions such as drops, dust, and water exposure4, making it suitable for construction sites, emergency field locations, and outdoor activities.

All-Day Battery Life: Equipped with a powerful, rechargeable 6000mAh battery that lasts all day and can be charged up quickly via Qualcomm® Quick Charge technology 5, ensuring continuous connectivity during long workdays or travel. The device can also work plugged into an electrical socket without the battery.

Touch Screen Interface: Easy-to-use touchscreen for managing connections and to monitor data usage, simplifying the user experience for all levels of tech proficiency.

*The Sonim Spot H500 is now available nationwide through Bell Canada and Sasktel both online and in select retail locations.

For more information visit:

Bell Sonim Spot H500: https://www.bell.ca/Mobility/Products/Sonim-H500-5G-Mobile-Hotspot

SaskTel Sonim Spot H500: https://www.sasktel.com/store/product-detail/Personal/Wireless/Phones-and-devices/Mobile-Internet/Sonim/_/N-s75a1v/_/A-Sonim_Spot_500

1 Data plan required. Actual results may vary. Coverage and data speeds subject to network availability.

2 Wi-Fi 6E and the 6 GHz band will be enabled via a software update after launch.

3 The H500 series supports up to 32 devices connected via Wi-Fi, plus two additional devices tethered via USB and Ethernet.

4 Sonim devices are built for heavy duty use. They are certified to resist dust and water under International Electrotechnical Commission Ingress Protection (IP) Standard 60529. This means they are designed to minimize the intrusion of dust and can be submerged in water up to 6.5 feet deep (2 meters) for up to 30 minutes. They are also shock resistant and can withstand occasional drops from up to 5.9 feet (1.8 meters). While our devices are tough, they are not indestructible. Use outside these parameters is not recommended and is not warranted. After immersion, always promptly rinse and dry the device. For more information, visit www.sonimtech.com/support.

5 Battery life and activity may vary depending on the number of connected devices and activity, including use of Ethernet.

Sonim and Spot are trademarks or registered trademarks of Sonim Technologies, Inc. Bell and Bell Canada are trademarks of Bell Canada. SaskTel and Saskatchewan Telecommunications are trademarks of SaskTel.

Qualcomm, Quick Charge and Snapdragon are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated. Qualcomm Quick Charge and Snapdragon are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

About Sonim Technologies, Inc.

Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged, rugged and consumer durable mobile devices, including phones, wireless internet data devices, tablets and accessories designed to provide extra protection for users that demand more durability in their work and everyday lives. We currently sell our ruggedized mobility solutions to several of the largest wireless carriers in the United States-including AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon-as well as the three largest wireless carriers in Canada-Bell, Rogers and TELUS Mobility. Our ruggedized phones and accessories are also sold through distributors in North America and Europe. Sonim devices and accessories connect users with voice, data, workflow and lifestyle applications while providing an extra level of protection. For more information, visit www.sonimtech.com.

Media Contact

Anette Gaven

Sonim Technologies

M: 619-993-3058

pr@sonimtech.com

Investor Contact

Matt Kreps

Darrow Associates Investor Relations

mkreps@darrowir.com

M: 214-597-8200

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/215931

SOURCE: Sonim Technologies, Inc.