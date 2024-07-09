Asylon Robotics Passes 100,000 Missions Completed With Boston Dynamics Spot Robots

Milestone Marks Significant Achievement in Robotic Security Operations

NORRISTOWN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2024 / Asylon Robotics, a leader in robotic perimeter security solutions, is proud to announce that 100,000 missions have been completed with its DroneDog systems. This milestone underscores Asylon's leadership and commitment to operationalizing robotics at scale to transform the physical security industry.

Asylon DroneDog Security Robot

To help improve site safety, security, and efficiency, DroneDog systems have been deployed across various industries, including critical infrastructure, logistics, manufacturing plants, and corporate campuses. For Asylon customers, a mission is defined as a patrol, alarm, or incident response, highlighting the versatility and effectiveness of the DroneDog in various security scenarios.

From a 24/7 Robotic Security Operations Center (RSOC) in Pennsylvania, Asylon remotely operates drones and robots around the United States, and the 100,000th mission with DroneDog was completed at a U.S. auto manufacturer's facility. As an indication of Asylon's operational growth, the first 10,000 missions took 374 days and the last 10,000 missions took 37 days. In total, these 100,000 missions amount to approximately 73,000 miles remotely walked with robots. From the Asylon RSOC, more than 2,500,000 points of interest have been remotely inspected and human-verified at customer sites.

The DroneDog system is built on the world-famous Spot® robot by Boston Dynamics. Spot, the result of decades of research and development by Boston Dynamics, is a four-legged agile, mobile robot engineered for all-terrain mobility with 360° perception. Asylon has equipped the robot with an advanced payload they developed called the "PupPack," which includes a high-definition camera, thermal imaging, cellular connectivity, and an Nvidia AI/ML processor. When not actively patrolling, the DroneDog units utilize the Asylon "DogHouse," a weatherized charging system built for exterior deployments to maintain operational readiness. Asylon recently unveiled the latest version, called "DroneDog-2," which includes upgraded capabilities to enable greater levels of automation.

These capabilities enable the system to provide continuous situational awareness, real-time threat detection, and seamless integration with existing security infrastructure.

"Completing 100,000 missions is a major milestone for Asylon and the robotics industry as a whole. By operating around the clock, 24/7, we are proving the viability of consistent, effective robotics operations at scale. The data sets we collect on a daily basis are used to continually improve our product offering, our service and the robotic platforms themselves. We remain committed to providing our clients with the most advanced and reliable security solutions on the market," said Damon Henry, Co-Founder and CEO at Asylon Robotics.

"We are excited to see Asylon reach this significant milestone," said Renée Burns, Vice President of Partnerships at Boston Dynamics. "The successful deployment of DroneDog systems in such a wide array of security applications demonstrates the robustness and versatility of our Spot platform when combined with Asylon's innovative solutions. We look forward to continuing our partnership and achieving even greater success together."

The completion of 100,000 missions underscores the growing trust and reliance on Asylon's technology to deliver superior security outcomes.

About Asylon

Asylon, Inc.?is the leading air and ground robotic perimeter security company in the United States.?

Asylon partners with commercial and government entities to modernize traditionally inefficient security practices. By providing customers with the most advanced, American-made, robotic security technology, Asylon helps ensure that government and private-sector companies can protect their people, assets, and profits against threats. With a remote 24/7/365 Robotic Security Operations Center (RSOC), they have teleoperated tens of thousands of security drone missions and patrolled thousands of miles with security robot dogs. Learn more by visiting AsylonRobotics.com.

Contact Information

Ryan Hodgens

Director, Sales and Marketing

rhodgens@asylonrobotics.com

+19162182450

SOURCE: Asylon Robotics

View the original press release on newswire.com.