Philippe Flamand, the director and co-founder of Candi Solar, tells pv magazine about the company's recent $38 million funding round and its plans to deploy renewables in emerging markets. Candi Solar, a Switzerland-based company with operations in Asia and Africa, has secured $20 million of equity capital from Norfund, $14. 5 million from STOA, and $3. 5 million from Kyuden International. "This is equity capital raised in this round, and there is an opportunity to leverage this with debt providers to extend the impact of the equity investment," Philippe Flamand, the director and co-founder of ...

