The Fresh Factory B.C. Ltd.: The Fresh Factory Expands Operations with New 56,000 SF Facility in Downers Grove, Illinois

The Fresh Factory B.C. Ltd. (TSXV:FRSH)(FRA:Q4Z) ("The Fresh Factory" or the "Company"), a mission-driven company for fresh, clean-label, and better-for-you food and beverage brands, today announced the signing of a new lease agreement for a state-of-the-art 56,000-square-foot facility located in Downers Grove, Illinois. This strategic expansion is expected to significantly enhance The Fresh Factory's production capabilities and streamline its operations, positioning the Company for future growth.

"This new facility marks the next step forward in expanding our footprint to build the infrastructure for tomorrow's food and beverage needs," said Bill Besenhofer, CEO and co-founder of The Fresh Factory. "It allows us to bring on more equipment, increase vertical integration, and set the stage for our next phase of growth."

The new facility, located at 3600 Lacey Rd, Downers Grove, just 12 miles from the Company's Carol Stream production facility, will feature significant enhancements, including an anticipated 200 pallet positions for frozen storage, 1,000 pallet positions for refrigerated storage, and 1,800 pallet positions for dry storage. Additionally, it will feature more than 12,000 square feet of production space and modern, spacious office areas designed to support increased administrative functions.

Figure 1: The Fresh Factory's new facility located at 3600 Lacey Rd, Downers Grove, Illinois.

With the addition of the new facility, completed in 2019, The Fresh Factory now features a large space with ceilings up to 36 feet high. The Company plans to build an R&D lab and a customer-experience center to foster collaboration. The new facility is expected to be fully operational in Q4 2024.

"We are excited about the opportunities this new space provides," added Besenhofer. "It will not only allow us to increase our production capacity but also support innovation and strengthen our customer relationships through enhanced collaboration spaces."

This expansion aligns with The Fresh Factory's commitment to providing honest, clean-label food for all, reinforcing its position as a leader in the fresh, clean-label, and better-for-you food and beverage market.

