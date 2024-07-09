Anzeige
WKN: A3CSG6 | ISIN: SE0016075691 | Ticker-Symbol: 2HD
Frankfurt
09.07.24
08:03 Uhr
8,740 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
09.07.2024 13:58 Uhr
63 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Observationsstatusen för Creaspac AB uppdateras / The observation status for Creaspac AB is updated

Den 20 juni 2024 gavs aktierna i Creaspac AB ("Bolaget") observationsstatus med
hänvisning till omständighet som föranleder en väsentlig osäkerhet avseende
emittenten eller priset på dess aktier. 

Idag, den 9 juli 2024, offentliggjorde Bolaget ett pressmeddelande med
information om att Bolaget beslutat att ansöka om avnotering av Bolagets aktier
från Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB har också mottagit en sådan ansökan. 

Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittents aktier ges
observationsstatus om emittenten ansökt om avnotering av dessa. 

Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att uppdatera
observationsstatusen för aktierna i Creaspac AB (CPAC SPAC, ISIN-kod
SE0016075691, orderboks-ID 228460). 

On June 20, 2024, the shares in Creaspac AB (the "Company") were given
observation status with reference to a circumstance that results in substantial
uncertainty regarding the issuer or the pricing of its shares. 

Today, July 9, 2024, the Company issued a press release with information that
the Company has decided to apply for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq
Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has also received such an application. 

The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer's shares may be given
observation status if the issuer has applied to have the shares removed from
trading. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the
observation status for the shares in Creaspac AB (CPAC SPAC, ISIN code
SE0016075691, order book ID 228460). 

För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement &
Investigations på telefon 08-405 70 50. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
