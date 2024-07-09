Suralink Expands Industry's First Open Platform With New Partnerships and Integrations to Connect Accounting Firms' Most Critical Applications

SALT LAKE CITY / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2024 / Suralink, the leading client interaction platform for professional services firms, announced today the expansion of its industry-first open platform with new product integrations and partnerships aimed at connecting firms' most critical tech solutions, supporting greater efficiencies, and providing a seamless customer and firm experience.

With greater demands on their time and fewer resources, firms are looking to consolidate and seamlessly connect their tech stacks, but too many software providers have historically taken a closed approach to integration.

"Firms have long needed a way to ensure their best-in-class applications can work together to de-silo information and create efficiencies," says Evan Fitzpatrick, CEO of Suralink. "We are now creating an integrations platform that can deliver on those needs and facilitate deep integrations, and we're incredibly excited to partner with other forward-thinking software providers to bring this vision to life. Suralink's robust set of more than 50 API endpoints and new open integration framework allows firms, for the first time ever, to connect applications, gain data-driven business-critical insights, realize efficiency gains, and provide an exceptional client experience."

The list of integrations available in the Suralink open platform include:

Box - Allows firms to save and transfer files in bulk from Suralink directly to Box without leaving the Suralink application.

Microsoft Outlook - Allows firms to quickly and securely share large files without leaving Outlook.

Validis - Allows firms to gather, standardize and validate documents in minutes, while auto-embedding data into accounting workflows.

Trullion - Allows firms to import sensitive documents directly from Suralink for immediate tests of details, financial statement reviews, and data extraction.

Materia - Allows firms to automatically route documents from Suralink to Materia for structured analyses and audit program automations.

>50 API endpoints (including 18 new ones) - Allows firms to automate the creation of new, unique engagements, make bulk edits to existing engagements, and more.

Many more to come! - Suralink is continuing to develop additional off-the-shelf integrations (including Dropbox, Microsoft, Salesforce, Hubspot, Quickbooks, Xero and many others) and API endpoints and will be announcing additional integrations over the coming months.

Integrations will be publicly available in Q3 of 2024.

For more information, visit www.suralink.com.

About Suralink

Suralink provides professional services firms with a single, secure platform to collaborate with clients, exchange documents at scale, and track the progress of engagements. With enterprise-grade security and an easy-to-use interface, Suralink's award-winning client interaction portal helps firms increase efficiency and improve their relationships with their clients.

Suralink's open platform is leveraged by more than 600,000 users worldwide.

