New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2024) - Student Leadership Network, a nonprofit advancing educational equity for students in diverse, under-resourced communities nationwide, announces a revitalization of its brand reflecting a modern, dynamic interpretation of its commitment to innovation, equity, and the life-changing power of education.





With a strategic plan focused on expansion and extended impact, the organization collaborated with Red Rooster, a brand consultant specializing in working with nonprofit organizations, to envision the next evolution of the Student Leadership Network brand. The updated visual brand reflects the organization's growth and dynamic nature while preserving key elements of the legacy logo and implementing meaningful enhancements to ensure the brand remains accessible and effective in the digital era.

"We are excited about the continued growth and evolution of Student Leadership Network, and look forward to this brand revitalization as a vehicle to familiarize more people with our life-changing work," said Yolonda Marshall, Student Leadership Network CEO. "The new logo reflects a modern interpretation of our legacy logo, unifying our efforts and reaffirming our commitment to empowering young people from underserved communities to achieve their dreams of higher education."

Student Leadership Network's commitment to educational equity and excellence has never been stronger. With this refreshed brand, the organization is poised to empower even more students to reach their full potential.

For more information about Student Leadership Network's programs and how to support their efforts, please visit www.studentleadershipnetwork.org or contact dmcinfo@studentleadershipnetwork.org.

About Student Leadership Network

Student Leadership Network believes in the potential of all students and is cultivating a generation of young people empowered to lead. The organization works with every student, developing their abilities to achieve their educational ambitions. Its nearly three-decade track record demonstrates higher college enrollment and graduation rates, significantly surpassing national benchmarks. Student Leadership Network advances educational equity by increasing access to higher education in under-resourced public schools nationwide through two models:

The Young Women's Leadership model elevates practices in girls'+ schools that lead to success and ultimately change the face of leadership. It is currently being implemented at 24 schools nationwide.

model elevates practices in girls'+ schools that lead to success and ultimately change the face of leadership. It is currently being implemented at 24 schools nationwide. The CollegeBound Initiative model develops a college-going school culture- creating high expectations and viable pathways for postsecondary success. It is currently being implemented at 50 schools nationwide including 38 co-ed schools.

Student Leadership Network students are prepared to thrive, not only in school but in life. Higher education yields greater economic mobility, deeper civic engagement, and improved health. Entire communities are lifted, and the country is stronger. When ALL students succeed, we ALL succeed.

Press Contact:

Jheramis A.H. Collado

Director of Marketing and Communications

jcollado@studentleadershipnetwork.org

Phone: 646-677-8322

