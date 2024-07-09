Anzeige
Dienstag, 09.07.2024
Unser Top-Performer im Goldsektor: Eine goldene Gelegenheit!
WKN: A2ATYC | ISIN: SE0008966295 | Ticker-Symbol: 1NP
Frankfurt
09.07.24
11:29 Uhr
0,031 Euro
+0,000
+0,65 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
09.07.2024 14:10 Uhr
104 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Reverse Split and Change of ISIN for Flerie AB (Record Id 269210)

Referring to the bulletin from Flerie AB's annual general meeting, held on June
10, 2024 the company will carry out a reverse stock split in relations 1:100.
The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Jul 12, 2024. The
order book will not change. 

Short name:                 FLERIE       
Terms:                    Reverse split: 1:100
Current ISIN:                SE0008966295    
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Jul 11, 2024    
New ISIN code:                SE0022421467    
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   Jul 12, 2024    



Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280
