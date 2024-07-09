Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Reverse Split and Change of ISIN for Flerie AB (Record Id 269210)

Referring to the bulletin from Flerie AB's annual general meeting, held on June 10, 2024 the company will carry out a reverse stock split in relations 1:100. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Jul 12, 2024. The order book will not change. Short name: FLERIE Terms: Reverse split: 1:100 Current ISIN: SE0008966295 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Jul 11, 2024 New ISIN code: SE0022421467 First day of trading with new ISIN code: Jul 12, 2024 Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280