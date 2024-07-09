The Danish Energy Agency says its new certification scheme is a "short-term transitional solution" to launch Power-to-X (PtX) projects this year. It will eventually be replaced with the European Commission's certification system. The Danish Energy Agency has pre-approved a certification scheme to allow PtX producers in Denmark to certify green fuels. PtX, also known as green hydrogen or electrofuels, involves using electricity to produce hydrogen. EU legislation requires these fuels to be certified in order to be described as "green. " The European Commission has not yet finalized its certification ...

