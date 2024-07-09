Ferroelectric LCOS modulators advance open-source research at top Medical, Biomedical and Research Institutions

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN), a leader in cutting-edge high-performance application-specific optical solutions and high-performance micro-displays, today announced an expansion of its medical technology portfolio with the introduction of its proprietary high-resolution, fast Spatial Light Modulators (SLMs) into fluorescence super-resolution microscope systems for biomedical research. We believe these advanced SLMs are invaluable components in fluorescence super-resolution microscope systems due to their ability to provide much higher resolution images, often down to the molecular level, enhancing research capabilities at top-tier biomedical institutions worldwide.

In a recent article by Nature Communications (1), EPFL in Lausanne, Switzerland, renowned for its technological innovation, has developed an open-source add-on known as openSIM. This add-on integrates Kopin's SLMs into existing microscopes, transforming them into Structured Illumination super-resolution Microscopes (SIM). This breakthrough enables researchers globally to upgrade their equipment without the expense of purchasing entirely new systems, democratizing access to advanced microscopy techniques for innovative life sciences research.

Additionally, it was recently reported in Nature (2) that researchers at the European Molecular Biology Lab (EMBL) in Heidelberg, Germany, have leveraged Kopin's fast-switching binary Ferroelectric LCOS (FLCOS) technology in the development of a state-of-the-art 3D MINFLUX optical system. MINFLUX offers unprecedented resolution down to nanometer scales, revolutionizing super-resolution imaging and single fluorophore tracking. This open-source approach promises cost-effective solutions for high-performance microscopy, further advancing biomedical research capabilities.

Bill Maffucci, Senior Vice President of Business Development and Strategy at Kopin, emphasized, "Kopin's SLMs are crucial enablers for manufacturers, developers and researchers aiming to enhance biological understanding and improve efficiency in life sciences. Our commitment to expanding the Medical and Biomedical markets underscores our dedication to supporting open-source projects and empowering our customers to create cutting-edge solutions that drive research advancements and, ultimately, improve outcomes in healthcare."

For more information on Kopin's innovative SLM technologies and their applications in medical and biomedical research, please visit www.kopin.com.

Hannebelle, M.T.M., Raeth, E., Leitao, S.M. et al. Open-source microscope add-on for structured illumination microscopy. Nat Commun15, 1550 (2024). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-024-45567-7 Deguchi, T., Ries, J. Simple and robust 3D MINFLUX excitation with a variable phase plate. Light Sci Appl13, 134 (2024). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41377-024-01487-1

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative display and optical technologies sold as critical components and subassemblies for defense, industrial and consumer products. Kopin's technology portfolio includes ultra-small Active-Matrix Liquid Crystal displays (AMLCD), Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCOS) displays and Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) displays, a variety of optics, and low-power ASICs. For more information, please visit Kopin's website at www.kopin.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), which are subject to the safe harbor created by such sections. Words such as "expects," "believes," "can," "will," "estimates," and variations of such words and similar expressions, and the negatives thereof, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such "forward-looking statements," which speak only as of the date made, and advise readers that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties, estimates, and assumptions by us that are difficult to predict. These forward-looking statements may include statements with respect to our belief advanced SLMs are invaluable components in fluorescence super-resolution microscope systems; and our commitment to expanding our Medical and Biomedical markets. Various factors, some of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, and whether made by us or on our behalf, are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements that may accompany the forward-looking statements. In addition, we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as may otherwise be required by the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those discussed. Important factors that could affect performance and cause results to differ materially from management's expectations are described in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors; Part II, Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations; and other parts of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2023, or as updated from time to time our Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240709085615/en/

Contacts:

Kopin Corporation

Bill Maffucci, 508-870-5959

SVP of Business Development and Strategy,

bmaffucci@kopin.com



Richard Sneider508-870-5959

Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer

Richard_Sneider@kopin.com



or

MZ Contact:

Brian M. Prenoveau, CFA561 489 5315

MZ Group MZ North America

KOPIN@mzgroup.us

Lightspeed PR Contact:

Michael Farino

michael@lightspeedpr.com