Collaboration of Dutch Public and Private Sector in Providing Cybersecurity to the Region

Cyemptive Technologies, an award-winning provider of pre-emptive cybersecurity solutions for business and government, today announced that it has entered into a liaison partnership with Partnership for Cyber Security Innovation (PCSI) in the Netherlands.

PCSI is a public/private sector network of government bodies, research institutes, corporations and startups/scaleups and designed to make Dutch society more secure and resilient against future cyber-attacks. Its major partners include leading public and private sector organizations such as ABN Amro, Achmea, ASML, ING, Dutch Tax Customs Administration and TNO.

"I am excited that Cyemptive joins the PCSI ecosystem as a Liaison Partner," said Reinder Wolthuis, Program Manager PCSI. "PCSI is about innovation and collaboration. As a relatively young and innovative cybersecurity company and Cyemptive's mission to transform the cybersecurity industry to a fully proactive approach, Cyemptive is a natural fit for PCSI."

PCSI is an open innovation platform that aims to make Dutch society more secure and resilient against future cyber-attacks. By giving them a platform for sharing knowledge and expertise, PCSI offers its core partners a unique opportunity to develop innovative cybersecurity solutions that boost the cyber resilience of both individual companies and Dutch society in general. The innovation projects include a variety of cybersecurity challenges, from advanced detection systems to software for structuring data automatically and human-factor solutions.

"Being part of PCSI provides organizations with a platform to influence cybersecurity policies and standards," said Rob Pike, founder and CEO of Cyemptive. "This ensures that their specific needs and concerns are considered in the development of industry regulations and guidelines."

Cyemptive offers military-grade layers of pre-emptive cybersecurity protection that are essential add-ons for businesses to achieve cyber safety. Cyemptive's ZeroStrike allows customers to be in command of their security by eliminating damage even from unknown attack vectors pre-zero day discovery. With Cyemptive ZeroStrike there is no need for recovery and remediation, an industry first capability.

About PCSI

Partnership for Cyber Security Innovation makes a vital contribution to a secure and resilient digital society through innovation in cybersecurity. Within PCSI, applicable, innovative cybersecurity solutions are developed that allow stakeholders in Dutch society to protect themselves against the cyber-attacks of tomorrow. By working together closely via an innovative ecosystem, PCSI partners connect applied research, current data and issues from society in the field of cybersecurity in a unique way.

About Cyemptive Technologies

Headquartered in Seattle, Wash., Cyemptive has been on a mission to make large organizations cyber safe since 2014. Today, Cyemptive's award-winning software, services and support are used by businesses and government entities worldwide. It is the winner of the Department of Homeland Security's Border Security Technology Consortium (BSTC) competition for most innovative border security-related solution in the market, as well as 11 'ASTORS' Homeland Security Awards from American Security Today in 2023 and received 10 awards in 2022 more than any other company. Cyemptive's leadership team is comprised of executives from several of the world's most powerful technology and security organizations, including the former CIO of Microsoft and the former Chief Computer Architect for the National Security Agency. More information about Cyemptive Technologies is available at www.cyemptive.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240702985720/en/

Contacts:

Belinda Young

BYPR

+1 206-932-3145

byoung@bypr.com

Rob Pike

Cyemptive Technologies

+1 425-341-9800

info@cyemptive.com

Wessel Graatsma

Vice President Cybersecurity Solutions Europe

+31 6 4868 2748

wgraatsma@cyemptive.com