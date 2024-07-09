British luxury streetwear brand to leverage Cart.com's logistics capabilities and nationwide network of fulfillment centers to streamline and speed U.S. operations

Cart.com, a leading provider of unified commerce and logistics solutions that enable merchants to sell and fulfill wherever their customers are, today announced that U.K.-based luxury fashion brand REPRESENT has selected Cart.com as its U.S. fulfillment partner. The British streetwear label will initially leverage Cart.com's technology-enabled logistics capabilities and nationwide network of omnichannel fulfillment centers to optimize its retail and wholesale fulfillment operations in the U.S.

"We're proud to partner with REPRESENT, an incredible British luxury streetwear brand that has built a loyal customer following not just at home in the U.K., but around the world," said Joe Barth, Chief Logistics Officer at Cart.com. "We look forward to leveraging our expertise, 3PL capabilities and nationwide network to support the brand's continuing growth in the U.S."

Cart.com's technology-driven 3PL offering enables B2C, D2C and B2B companies to automate and simplify mission-critical supply chain operations, reduce costs and achieve real-time order and inventory visibility. The company deploys its proprietary software, including its Constellation Order Management System (OMS) and warehouse management technology, alongside a variety of automated systems to drive precision and productivity across its nationwide network of omnichannel facilities.

"We recently celebrated the grand opening of our first permanent store in the U.S., in West Hollywood, and we're thrilled to now partner with Cart.com as we continue to grow our reach and customer community in the States," said Tom Robinson, Chief Operating Officer at REPRESENT. "By leveraging Cart.com's technology and fulfillment network, we'll now be able to seamlessly store and distribute inventory from warehouse facilities in the U.S., making delivery to both our own store and wholesalers faster and more efficient for a better overall customer experience."

Cart.com provides the physical and digital infrastructure that unifies operations across channels and makes it easy for multichannel merchants to win in a channel-rich world. The company offers a complete suite of tech-enabled logistics capabilities, enterprise-grade channel and order management software, and expert services to simplify commerce for middle-market and enterprise companies and public sector agencies. Cart.com supports over 6,000 customers and 75 million orders per year and operates 14 omnichannel fulfillment centers nationwide.

ABOUT REPRESENT

Founded in 2011 by brothers George and Mike Heaton, REPRESENT is a British luxury fashion label.

Their garments are the embodiment of relentless effort, refinement and constant progression. Each piece is the result of a meticulous design and production process, with expert craftsmanship being an unremitting factor running throughout every collection, silhouette and individual garment.

REPRESENT currently sell D2C to over 120 countries and offer wholesale distribution to 42 countries worldwide. In 2023, they surpassed 556,000 orders globally.

ABOUT CART.COM

Cart.com is the leading provider of unified commerce and logistics solutions that enable B2C and B2B companies to sell and fulfill anywhere their customers are. The company's enterprise-grade software, services and logistics infrastructure, including its own network of fulfillment and distribution centers, are used by some of the world's most beloved brands and most complex companies to unify commerce operations across channels and drive more efficient growth.

