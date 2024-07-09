As the first Formula E driver to personally invest in carbon credits, ABT CUPRA driver Lucas di Grassi has built a portfolio of carbon credits through Rubicon's flagship product, the Rubicon Carbon Tonne.

To highlight the partnership, di Grassi displayed Rubicon Carbon logos on his helmet and car during last month's Hankook Portland E-Prix in Portland, Oregon.

Rubicon Carbon, a carbon credit management firm, today announced a new partnership with Formula E Champion and ABT CUPRA driver Lucas di Grassi to purchase carbon credits using the company's platform. Di Grassi is the first Formula E driver to offset his carbon footprint by personally investing in carbon credits.

Di Grassi built his own Rubicon Carbon Tonne (RCT), a diversified and actively managed portfolio of carbon credits that includes carbon removal, nature-based avoidance, and industrial avoidance projects. Through RCTs, buyers reduce risk and increase optionality and price certainty.

"We are excited to support Lucas and Formula E, who share our values in building a low-carbon future," said Tom Montag, CEO of Rubicon Carbon. "This partnership perfectly aligns with our mission to innovate and lead in the fight against climate change, and we look forward to helping Lucas on his path to decarbonizing the mobility and racing industries."

To celebrate the partnership, di Grassi's car and helmet proudly displayed Rubicon Carbon logos at last month's Hankook Portland E-Prix in Portland, Oregon. The collaboration between Rubicon Carbon and di Grassi exemplifies the potential of sports partnerships to drive positive environmental change.

As an activist in mobility technology and the first Formula E driver to publicly sever ties with industries that do not prioritize sustainability, di Grassi has set a precedent for how to champion environmental responsibility as a professional athlete.

Speaking on the partnership, di Grassi noted, "I am proud to be the first driver to offset all the carbon I have emitted from traveling around the world since my first Formula E race in Beijing. Working with (Rubicon Carbon CEO) Tom Montag and his entire team is the perfect partnership for me, as Rubicon Carbon is the most qualified and credible carbon credit management firm in the world. In line with the values and objectives of Formula E, I drive an electric car and have adapted my lifestyle. But still, credible carbon avoidance and removal is the only way to do the sport we love and be responsible for our environment at the same time. I would be delighted if many other athletes, not only in Formula E, would consider the same path."

This partnership follows Rubicon's recent investments in carbon projects across the globe, including a large-scale ecosystem restoration project in Panama in partnership with Ponterra, Microsoft, and Carbon Streaming, a 250K+ acres restoration project in South Africa led by Imperative, and a collaboration with YvY Capital to scale up carbon investments in Brazil.

For more information on Rubicon Carbon, visit the website or follow on LinkedIn.

About Lucas di Grassi:

Lucas di Grassi is a founding member of Formula E, has competed in every race up until now and is the most successful driver on the grid in terms of podium positions. He was winner of the first ever race in Beijing 2014, Champion in the 2016/2017 and teams' Champion in 2017/2018. ??In addition to his role as an ABT CUPRA driver, Lucas di Grassi is an entrepreneur for innovation, sustainability and electric mobility. As co-founder of Zero Summit he is organizing technology and business panels for a zero-carbon future in many countries around the world. Since 2018, Lucas di Grassi is an official United Nations Ambassador for Clean Air. Lucas di Grassi lives in Monaco together with his wife Bianca, his son Leonardo and his daughter Beatriz.

About Formula E:

As the world's first all-electric FIA World Championship and the only sport certified net zero carbon since inception, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship brings dramatic racing to the heart of some of the world's most iconic cities providing an elite motorsport platform for the world's leading automotive manufacturers to accelerate electric vehicle innovation. The Formula E network of teams, manufacturers, partners, broadcasters, and host cities are united by a passion for the sport and belief in its potential to accelerate sustainable human progress and create a better future for people and planet.

About Rubicon Carbon:

Rubicon Carbon is a carbon credit management firm that partners with the world's largest enterprises to help them achieve their sustainability goals while driving global decarbonization. Backed by TPG Rise Climate and led by top executives from across finance, technology, and climate science, Rubicon Carbon delivers innovative carbon credit solutions to global businesses while unlocking decarbonization projects at scale, all backed by rigorous in-house scientific diligence. For more information, visit www.rubiconcarbon.com.

