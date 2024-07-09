The CE Shop LLC: The CE Shop Announces Its AHIT Course Has Trained Over 76,000 Home Inspectors, Shares Top Reasons to Become a Home Inspector

Delivered by expert home inspector instructors from around the country, AHIT has trained over 76,000 home inspectors. The CE Shop's industry-leading education equips those looking to start a successful career as a home inspector as demand for home inspectors is expected to rise.

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2024 / American Home Inspectors Training (AHIT) by The CE Shop has been the leader in trusted, professional home inspection training courses and textbooks for over three decades. Delivered by expert home inspector instructors from around the country, AHIT has trained over 76,000 home inspectors.









According to Bankrate's latest lender survey, mortgage rates slipped to 7.02% as of June 26. This provides a better outlook for the housing market, which in turn impacts home inspectors.

Home inspections are important because they can be a critical part of the buying and selling process and as a home inspector, it is important to be familiar with different types of houses.

The Federal Reserve has also signaled that it will have one rate cut this year, which will in turn affect real estate transactions. As real estate transactions go up, the demand for home inspectors is also expected to rise.

The International Association of Certified Home Inspectors report having almost 27,000 members (as of 2023). With over 3 million active real estate licenses in the U.S., according to ARELLO, there is a huge opportunity for more home inspectors to serve the real estate industry. In fact, many real estate agents and brokers get trained in home inspection to give them an edge in their industry.

With no limit to the amount of income a home inspector can earn and having control over a work-life balance through flexible working hours, home inspectors can decide what kind of life they want and make a career blossom quickly with the right education and starting point.

The requirements to become a home inspector can easily be met through The CE Shop's AHIT courses. While the requirements vary depending on each state, the startup costs for home inspection are remarkably low when compared to other career fields.

In 2023,?4.09 million existing homes were sold in the U.S., according to the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR). According to data from the American Society of Home Inspectors (ASHI), 77 percent of all homes are inspected before a purchase. This means 3,149,300 existing homes likely had inspections last year.

Benefits of becoming a home inspector include:

Work-life balance, including deciding when to work

Reliable income with the average home inspector making $70,000 annually, with the potential to make more depending on the number of homes inspected

Being part of an in-demand community with a ton of support through associations like the American Society of Home Inspectors (ASHI) and education providers like The CE Shop who provide ongoing support and tools for success

Learn more about life as a home inspector, as a part-time or full-time endeavor, and about how The CE Shop and AHIT are changing lives one inspector at a time.

About The CE Shop

The CE Shop is the leading provider of professional real estate education with both online and live-online options in real estate, mortgage, home inspection, and appraisal courses available throughout the United States. The CE Shop produces quality education for professionals across the nation, whether they are veterans in their industry or are looking to launch a new career. We believe that the right education can truly make a difference. Visit TheCEShop.com to learn more.

