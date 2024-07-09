Ideal Innovations Inc.: Face Center of Excellence Director Wins Prestigious FedID Award

ARLINGTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2024 / On June 26, the Federal Identity Forum (FedID) awarded the 2024 FedID award for "Best Educational Effort" to Ms. Lora Sims, Director of the Face Center of Excellence (FaCE), an affiliate of Ideal innovations., Inc. (I-3).





Ms. Sims, as the Director of FaCE, has been supporting standards development through membership and leadership in various working groups, including Facial Identification Scientific Working Group (FISWG) and Organization of Scientific Area Committees (OSAC) for Forensic Science, and is a member of the International Association for Identification (IAI).

"I-3 is immensely proud of Lora's accomplishments, both directing the Face Center of Excellence, as well as her contributions to the Facial Identification discipline and community," stated Bob Kocher, CEO of I-3. "She has worked tirelessly to promote responsible, effective use of this technology, particularly through FaCE's rigorous training programs."

Ms. Sims was instrumental in developing the first facial examination training-to-competency program for the Department of Defense Biometric Operations Directorate. With the growing use of and interest in Facial Recognition Systems (FRS), it is essential for users to be trained in the proper application of the technology to mitigate some of the negative perceptions about FRS. She established a standards-based training program to reach the broader Facial Identification community as a resource for local, state, federal, international, and corporate entities that are involved in the comparison of facial images as a biometric discipline.

The training program that Ms. Sims created has expanded into additional courses of instruction: general information on Facial Identification, mid-level courses that introduce practitioners to best practices, refresher courses for continuing education, and expert-level courses. Ms. Sims' development and continued improvement of the expansive Facial Identification training program is respected across the country and around the world.

In addition to the Facial Identification Training, FaCE currently offers on-demand facial comparisons by human examiners, expert witness testimony, and proficiency testing services in conjunction with Collaborative Testing Services.

For any inquiries regarding the Face Center of Excellence, please contact via face@idealinnovations.com

