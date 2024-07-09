SWK Technologies, Inc.: SWK Named the First Sage Cloud Innovation Award Winner

SWK stands tall as the most highly awarded value-added reseller (VAR) in the accounting and ERP software, process automation, and cloud hosting space for small, mid-sized and small enterprise businesses.

EAST HANOVER, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2024 / SWK Technologies, Inc., a national provider of accounting and ERP software solutions, is excited to announce that it has been named winner of the Sage Cloud Innovation award. This award recognizes SWK for its outstanding achievements, advancements, and innovations in the field of cloud ERP, accounting, and process automation software. SWK has consistently demonstrated exceptional contributions to the Sage cloud ecosystems such as introducing high-growth companies to the value of cloud and educating companies on on-premise, server-based software on the benefits of migrating to the cloud.

SWK's vision and cloud forward strategy have been central to bringing Sage cloud solutions to market. SWK has invested heavily in its cloud subject matter expertise and technology infrastructure in support of thousands of Sage customers.

"We are honored and thrilled to be the only partner to receive the Sage Cloud Innovation Award," said Mark Meller, CEO of SWK Technologies. "At SWK, we believe in empowering businesses through transformative solutions. This accolade not only acknowledges our success in the cloud innovation space, but also our dedication to pushing the boundaries of cloud applications and inspires us to continue pioneering innovative approaches that elevate our clients' experiences. We extend our gratitude to Sage for this prestigious award and reaffirm our commitment to shaping the future of cloud technology for businesses across industries."

"SWK has consistently demonstrated exceptional contributions to the growing Sage ecosystem, such as introducing high-growth companies to the cloud and educating companies using other Sage products about the benefits of migrating to the cloud. We are delighted to present SWK with The Sage Cloud Innovation Award, which recognizes SWK for its outstanding achievements, advancements, and innovations in the field of cloud ERP, accounting, and process automation software," said Mark Hickman, Managing Director of North America, Sage. "Building on the momentum of our partnership and joint commitment to innovation, together we will continue to help SMB customers thrive and succeed."

SWK Technologies has been a certified Sage value-added reseller (VAR) and Sage Development Partner for over 30 years, specializing in implementation and related services for Sage 50, Sage 100, Sage Intacct and Sage Partner Cloud. SWK was recently recognized as a winner of Sage Partner Platinum Club at Sage Transform, was named to Bob Scott's VAR Stars for 2023, and received SOC 2 Type 2 certification for compliance with AICPA security standards. Additionally, SWK Technologies completed a merger with fellow Sage partner JCS Computer Resource Corporation in 2023, greatly expanding the depth of resources and expertise available for products within the Sage ecosystem, including Sage 50, Sage 100, Sage HRMS and Sage Fixed Assets.

SWK empowers business leaders to fulfill their vision of a smarter and easier way to run their organizations. SWK helps small and mid-sized enterprises streamline operations, reduce manual tasks, and gain valuable insights into critical data by modernizing and integrating accounting and finance systems. SWK is one of the first North American partners to adopt and implement Sage's ground-breaking Sage Distribution & Manufacturing Operations (SDMO) software as well as the new Sage for Specialty Contractors solution.

