Pace® Analytical: Pace Analytical Services Acquires Environmental Services Laboratories

Company continues to expand its laboratory network in the Northeast U.S. growing to 45 regional locations.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2024 / Pace® Analytical Services, the preferred provider of regulatory testing and analytical laboratory services, and a division of Pace®, a science and technology company, today announced the acquisition of Environmental Services Laboratories, Inc. (ESL), a full-service environmental laboratory services company based in Indiana, PA.

"Pace® is committed to providing every client with an exceptional experience. This starts with a team of dedicated professionals and the ability to provide clients with convenient access to our laboratories and service centers for faster results," notes Pace® CEO, Eric Roman. "In 2023 we added 11 locations across the Northeast U.S. with the acquisition of Alpha Analytical Laboratories and with ESL, we are adding 4 sites to better serve the Appalachian area of the region." These transactions, along with existing Pace® facilities, build the company's Northeast locations to 45 and its nationwide footprint to 125.

Like Pace®, ESL has provided environmental and analytical testing of drinking water, wastewater, soil, and solids for decades, engendering client loyalty. "Elizabeth Gregg founded ESL over 35 years ago to provide quality analytical testing and sampling services," said Brad Madadian, President of ESL. "Through our collaboration with Pace®, our clients can now gain access to unparalleled technical expertise and a diverse array of services, all while sharing our unwavering focus on client satisfaction." Centered in the Marcellus Formation, ESL also offers expertise in Marcellus Shale testing and supports clients through a team of project managers with deep expertise in both oil and natural gas testing and State permit and regulatory requirements.

ESL environmental testing and sampling services complement those offered by Pace®. "ESL is a great addition to the Pace® nationwide laboratory network, bringing us exceptional talent and added capacity to support our clients in the region," adds Greg Whitman, President of Pace® Analytical Services. "Pace® and ESL have worked together for years to support local clients with high quality on-time data. Now, as a unified team, ESL clients will benefit from the added capacity and services Pace® provides, including testing for PFAS and other harmful contaminants."

Through the acquisition, Pace® will add a full-service environmental testing laboratory in Indiana, PA, and three satellite locations within the state in Montoursville, Sharpsville, and Van Voorhis.

Pace® is a portfolio company of Leonard Green & Partners and Los Angeles-based Aurora Capital Partners.

About Environmental Services Laboratories

Incorporated in 1988, Environmental Service Laboratories, Inc. (ESL) is an environmental testing laboratory that provides a comprehensive range of analytical testing, consulting, and field sampling services. ESL customers include natural gas drilling companies, industrial facilities, municipalities, engineering firms, local/state/federal government, and the general public. ESL is accredited to test drinking water, wastewater, soil, solid materials, natural gas, frozen dairy products, and meat. More at environmentalservicelab.com.

About Pace®

Pace® makes the world a safer, healthier place. For decades, Pace® people have been committed to advancing the science of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries in our Life Sciences laboratories and supporting businesses, industries, consulting firms, government agencies, and more through our Analytical Services laboratories. Pace® offers local-level service backed by a national laboratory network. For customers with in-house labs, Pace® provides a range of professional services to keep their operations moving forward. Pace® people work in partnership with customers by providing the service, science, and the data they need to make critical decisions that benefit us all. More at pacelabs.com.

Contact Information

Pam Bednar

Marketing Director

pam.bednar@pacelabs.com

612-297-0651

Brooke Schwartzel

Brand & Communications Manager

brooke.schwartzel@pacelabs.com

612-656-2241

SOURCE: Pace Analytical Services

View the original press release on newswire.com.