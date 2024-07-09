Black Opal Ventures Releases Inaugural Impact Report Highlighting Healthcare Innovations

Black Opal Ventures, a venture capital firm focusing on the collision of technology and healthcare, has released its inaugural Impact Report. Since 2022, the firm has invested in 15 companies that are innovating in healthcare by leveraging cutting edge technology including advances in compute, connectivity, and artificial intelligence (AI). The Impact Report outlines the impact of Black Opal's portfolio on health outcomes.

The U.S. healthcare system spends over $4 billion on healthcare yet has ongoing problems including uncured and unmanaged disease, rising costs, lack of access to care, and health inequities. Black Opal Ventures portfolio companies are addressing these problems in many conditions including cancer, women's health, and cardiovascular disease.

By integrating healthcare and technology, they aim to foster transformative solutions. "Our investment thesis is that the intersection of healthcare and technology provides opportunities for disruptive companies to solve significant problems in healthcare and life sciences," said Eileen Tanghal, Managing Director and Co-Founder of Black Opal Ventures.

"This report details our commitment to impact. Each of our portfolio companies has a positive impact on the most pressing problems in healthcare. In some instances, companies directly work with patients; others have critical infrastructure technology to improve safety, quality, value and equity in the industry," added Tara Bishop, Managing Director and Co-Founder of Black Opal Ventures.

The report also highlights Black Opal's initiatives to build a more inclusive venture ecosystem. Many of Black Opal Ventures' companies have underrepresented founders and executive teams.

Looking to the future, Black Opal Ventures expects their portfolio will continue to address important problems in healthcare as their companies grow and as they make more investments at the intersection of healthcare and technology. For more information, visit their website at www.blackopalventures.com.

Black Opal Ventures is a visionary venture capital firm focusing on healthcare technology, co-founded by General Partners Dr. Tara Bishop and Eileen Tanghal. The firm's mission is to invest in startups that harness the power of technology to solve health problems. The inaugural fund aims to improve health outcomes by investing in companies at the intersection of healthcare and technology.

