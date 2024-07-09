Opkey Announces New AI-Powered Features

Advances in AI test automation are bringing productivity gains to customers.

DUBLIN, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2024 / Opkey, the industry's leading provider of No-Code ERP test automation, recently announced innovations in multiple areas of Artificial Intelligence that are allowing for sizeable advances in productivity for enterprise customers.

Opkey's continuous test automation platform now incorporates Generative AI, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Agentic AI, and more. These features enable customers to accelerate testing, streamline migrations, and prevent defects. The platform allows for heightened productivity at every stage of the testing process, including test generation, execution, and maintenance.

"I'm proud of my team for what they have accomplished in creating these exciting features," said Opkey CEO Pankaj Goel. "We have always grounded our development of AI in creating tangible wins for our clients, and we are seeing major results. I'm excited to continue to innovate, always with the goal of providing the most advanced test automation on the market."

Specific advances in Machine Learning capabilities include Test Discovery, including AI-powered process mining to discover historic processes. These algorithms identify patterns in historical data sets, allowing for more effective test creation. Opkey's Change Impact Analysis analyzes the impact of updates or modifications on existing test cases, identifying which areas of the application may be affected. The Self-Healing feature uses Machine Learning to instantly repair broken test scripts.

Opkey is also thrilled to introduce Wilfred, their GenAI chatbot, which utilizes a proprietary ERP-specific language model to automate the cumbersome process of test data creation. Wilfred also helps with support tickets, releases, project planning, and more. The company is also harnessing the powers of Agentic AI to improve user experience in their configuration management platform, ConfigOps.

Opkey's AI ensures data privacy with local training and hosting of models, secure storage with robust encryption, and strict adherence to security standards. A human-in-the-loop approach validates initial customer inputs, reducing biases and promoting ethical AI use. This comprehensive strategy ensures that Opkey's AI solutions are both secure and trustworthy.

Opkey continues to lead the way in terms of innovation in test automation and is pleased to welcome new customers for Oracle, Workday, Coupa, Salesforce, and more.

For more information about Opkey's AI-powered, No-Code test automation, please visit www.opkey.com.

About Opkey

Opkey's No-Code, AI-enabled test automation platform significantly streamlines testing processes in terms of time, effort, and cost. Opkey ensures seamless alignment with release schedules, effectively mitigates risks, and guarantees continuous, uninterrupted business operations. Uniquely innovative AI-powered features harness Machine Learning, Generative AI, and Natural Language Processing for optimal testing processes. With support for 150+ technologies and enterprise applications, Opkey has earned awards and accolades from industry analysts such as Gartner, Forrester, and G2 Crowd.

You've never seen test automation like this before.

Contact Information

Noah Keil

Head of Marketing & Growth

noah.keil@opkey.com

+1.973.769.8662

SOURCE: Opkey

View the original press release on newswire.com.