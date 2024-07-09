Total Comfort Group Supports National Growth With New Executive Hires

Strategic Hires Nationwide Enhance Exceptional Service for Multi-Site Facility Managers

EATONTOWN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2024 / Total Comfort Group, a national industry-leading HVAC/R, electrical, and plumbing service provider, is excited to announce three key new hires as the company continues to excel in its strategic growth across the country. As of June 2024, Jana Coyle, Christopher Soto, and Timothy Bruton have all joined Total Comfort Group in leadership positions.









In her new role as Senior Business Development Manager, Jana Coyle brings a wealth of experience as a sales professional focused on clients' need to find creative solutions. Coyle's background includes a tenured career in national facility maintenance, construction, and remodeling services, and is marked by striving to provide customized solutions that enhance operations. With B2B sales experience in Fortune 500 companies, Coyle is dedicated to ensuring first-time fixes, maintaining consistent client communication, and building long-lasting client relationships through exceptional service and preventative maintenance.

Christopher Soto has been appointed as the Northeast Service Manager. In this role, Soto will oversee comprehensive operations throughout the Northeast region, focusing on responsive service, streamlined maintenance requests, and efficient parts tracking. His leadership will be crucial in optimizing and maintaining TCG's high service and customer satisfaction standards.

Timothy Bruton joins Total Comfort Group as Manager of Strategic Partnerships, leveraging more than two decades of experience in facility management, project management, and construction. Bruton specializes in orchestrating intricate and varied projects tailored to the specific needs of retail and commercial clients. His expertise extends to the effective and efficient management of facilities, with a robust knowledge base in preventive maintenance, operational processes, and vendor contracts. Bruton's mission is to deliver high-quality solutions within established timelines, aligning closely with clients' and stakeholders' unique needs and expectations.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jana, Christopher, and Timothy to their new roles," said Frank Bacchetta, CEO of Total Comfort Group. "Their extensive experience and dedication to excellence align perfectly with our strategic growth and vision for the future. As we continue to grow and expand our self-performing arm and overall national reach, their individual leadership will help us drive innovation and deliver top-notch service to our clients."

Total Comfort Group employs a large and talented team of professionals who continue to propel the company to be looked to by clients as a first stop for industry-leading installation, preventative maintenance, and repair services nationwide for multi-site commercial and retail operations. Coyle, Soto, and Bruton intend to build upon the team's success to further expand the company's service offerings and geographic reach across the country. For more information, please visit www.total-cg.com.

