District Fleet Awarded NASPO ValuePoint Contract for Electric Vehicle Charging Station Equipment and Services

District Fleet, LLC, a recognized leader in custom fleet management and advanced e-mobility solutions, is proud to announce its recent award of the NASPO ValuePoint® contract for Electric Vehicle Charging Station Equipment. This prestigious contract enables District Fleet to offer cutting edge Level 2 and Level 3 EV charging stations, combined with customizable network, operation, and maintenance plans, that provide turn-key fleet management to state and local government, as well as educational entities, across the nation more efficiently and cost-effectively.









"This NASPO ValuePoint contract underscores our dedication to supporting sustainable transportation solutions," stated Dan MacDonald, President at District Fleet. "We are excited to work with NASPO ValuePoint, and public agencies across the country to expand access to reliable electric vehicle charging infrastructure."

Currently, District fleet is an established GSA multiple award schedule (MAS) contract holder, along with a GSA EVSE BPA contract holder, supplying streamlined solutions to federal agencies. Now, with the NASPO contract in place, its entire portfolio of solutions is accessible to state and local government agencies, along with higher education institutions.

State and local governments can now leverage District Fleet's streamlined access to high-quality electric vehicle charging equipment and services through seven of their EV charging station manufacturers (ABB, BTC Power, Enphase, EvoCharge, PowerCharge, Freewire and Tritium), via the NASPO ValuePoint cooperative contract, to address their specific EV charging needs, and fleet management challenges related to Electric Vehicle Charging Station Equipment and Services. As an EVSE concierge, District Fleet is committed to providing rapid response times, innovative and reliable hardware, software, and support services, aimed to meet the complex demands of public sector clients.

The NASPO ValuePoint cooperative purchasing program streamlines the procurement process for participating governmental agencies, ensuring they receive the highest quality EV Charging Stations at the most competitive prices. The cooperative is highly regarded for its rigorous vendor selection process, focusing on quality, value, and compliance with stringent security and data protection standards.

For a full list of available Electric Vehicle charging stations, network plans, and operation and maintenance support services, along with participating states, please visit District Fleet's NASPO ValuePoint page or www.districtfleet.com.

About NASPO ValuePoint: NASPO ValuePoint® is the cooperative purchasing division of the National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO), facilitating cooperative public procurement solicitations using a Lead State Model. NASPO aggregates the demand of all 50 states, the District of Columbia, the US territories, their political subdivisions, and other eligible entities, spurring best value, innovation, and competition in the marketplace. NASPO ValuePoint delivers high-value, reliable, and competitively sourced cooperative contracts - offering public entities outstanding prices, favorable terms and conditions, and value-added services. Learn more at www.naspovaluepoint.org.

NASPO®, NASPO ValuePoint®, their logos, and Lead State Model are trademarks of the National Association of State Procurement Officials.

