Cangrade Secures 3 Trust Badges in Various Talent Assessment Categories from G2

WATERTOWN, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2024 / Cangrade today announced that it has been awarded three Trust Badges in the Talent Assessment categories from G2. Badges represent the trust only authentic peer reviews provide. To be recognized, companies must receive at least 50 approved and published reviews during any given evaluation period.

Cangrade received G2 Trust Badges in the following Talent Assessment categories:

Best Support (Enterprise)

Easiest to do Business with

High Performer

"We're thrilled for the quality of our talent assessment and customer service to be recognized among the top technology and HR companies in the world," said Gershon Goren, Founder and CEO, Cangrade. "Our team not only strives to deliver innovative and effective talent solutions that drive results, but also a customer-centric approach, as reflected by the badges we've earned from G2."

According to G2, talent assessment software evaluates candidates and employees based on skills, behavior, or personality traits to help companies and HR departments make informed hiring decisions. While these solutions examine necessary skill sets, their focus is on indicators of future success, such as cognitive abilities, work style, reactions to certain situations, and job-specific competencies.

With hiring assessments and solutions that predict candidate success 10x more accurately, Cangrade helps global organizations recruit and retain top talent based on hard-to-identify soft skills and competencies. Known for its patented, bias-free pre-hire insights, Cangrade also offers hard skills tests, video interviewing, reference checking, and e-learning to ensure corporate teams succeed throughout the entire employee lifecycle.

Just this year, Cangrade has been recognized on The Mass Technology Leadership Council (MassTLC) Tech Top 50 list, as a 2024 HR and Employment Award winner by Corporate Vision, a 2024 HR Tech Award winner from TalentCulture, and as a previous High Performer by G2. For more information about Cangrade's AI-powered, bias-free hiring and talent management solutions, visit www.cangrade.com or email info@cangrade.com.

About Cangrade

Cangrade's is a leading bias-free, AI-based hiring solution enabling HR leaders to be strategic business partners that drive results. By seamlessly integrating data into talent management processes, Cangrade helps HR make accurate, efficient talent decisions from initial screening through promotions. Backed by I/O psychology and cutting-edge machine learning, Cangrade's solutions deliver 10x more accurate predictions of talent success and retention than traditional hiring methods and a 0% chance of introducing bias. Cangrade's Pre-Hire Assessment has helped organizations like Wayfair, FDNY, Lamar Advertising, and Applied Industrial Technologies make the right talent decisions on over 10 million candidates. For more information, visit www.cangrade.com.

