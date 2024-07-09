SmartyPlants: The Innovation That's Set to Revolutionize Houseplant Care

Smart Sensors To Monitor Your Plants' Every Need. No More Guesswork on Plant Problems. Expert Insights at Your Fingertips to Effortlessly Help Your Houseplants Thrive.

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2024 / SmartyPlants, an innovative startup in houseplant care technology, has launched its smart sensors on Kickstarter. This cutting-edge technology revolutionizes indoor plant care by providing real-time feedback and personalized tips.

SmartyPlants sensor

The statistics are alarming: 46% of adults buy houseplants each year. In the last 18 months, 48% of these buyers have killed an average of five plants. This results in staggering numbers of dead plants, calculated at: 190 million in the U.S., 38 million in the UK, 23 million in Canada, 266 million in Europe, and 90 million in Australia. This leads to frustration and deters many from continuing to care for plants.

Based in London, UK, SmartyPlants makes indoor plant care accessible, efficient, and enjoyable. By providing reliable, real-time data and actionable advice, it addresses challenges like overwatering and insufficient light and ensures everyone can have thriving plants.

SmartyPlants' sensors monitor light, humidity, temperature, soil moisture, and nutrients, relaying this data to an intuitive mobile app. The app provides actionable insights and personalized care tips for optimal plant health and growth. Integrating smart sensors, AI, and a mobile app makes it easy to understand your plant's needs, transforming the interaction between people and their plants. It even connects to your smart home through Home Assistant, opening up many automation possibilities.

"SmartyPlants focuses on helping the 48% of houseplant owners who have accidentally killed five or more plants over the last 18 months. No judgment - we understand that it can be hard to know what to do!" said Ben Beavers, Founder of SmartyPlants. "We want you to enjoy your plants stress-free, and with our technology, we can make sure they're looked after. We are driven to help people plant smarter, not harder."

The launch of SmartyPlants on Kickstarter has shown tremendous promise. Funded within 17 minutes, SmartyPlants quickly climbed Kickstarter's technology rankings, reaching the number one spot by day three. Midway through the campaign, they have over 1,000 backers and raised over £100,000 ($125,000), placing them in the top 1% of all-time Kickstarter projects. They also received a coveted "Projects We Love" award from Kickstarter, awarded to the most innovative projects by the Kickstarter editorial team.

This Kickstarter campaign offers backers exclusive rewards and discounts, and a chance to join a community of passionate plant lovers and tech enthusiasts committed to sustainable living.

About SmartyPlants:

SmartyPlants is dedicated to revolutionizing houseplant care through innovative technology. Combining horticulture expertise with advanced data analytics, SmartyPlants makes plant care simple, efficient, and effective. For more information, visit the Kickstarter page or contact Ben at ben@smartyplants.ai.

Kickstarter page: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/smartyplants/smartyplants-sensors-to-monitor-your-plants-every-need

Media kit:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1pPJNiVbA882z8tCiHJaV4N9nr84OGYs_?usp=drive_link

Affiliate program:

We are excited to announce that SmartyPlants has launched an affiliate program and we welcome media outlets' participation. For more details and to sign up, please visit https://smartyplants.kickbooster.me/boost/smartyplants

Contact Information

Ben Beavers

Founder

ben@smartyplants.ai

+447922099077

SOURCE: SmartyPlants

View the original press release on newswire.com.