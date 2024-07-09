Onramp Hires Former Charles Schwab Executive Richard Kerr to Lead Onramp Managed Wealth as It Launches Bitcoin Trading and New 'Wake Up Call' Show

Appointment of Richard Kerr Strengthens Onramp's Commitment to Advancing Bitcoin Financial Services and Educating Advisors through New 'Wake Up Call' Show

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2024 / Onramp, a bitcoin financial services platform, proudly announces the expansion of its leadership team with the appointment of Richard Kerr, formerly of Charles Schwab, as President of Onramp Managed Wealth. Richard Kerr brings over 33 years of experience in serving the Registered Investment Advisors (RIA) community, Family Offices, and High-Net-Worth (HNW) and Ultra-High-Net-Worth (UHNW) clients. This appointment demonstrates Onramp's commitment to advancing knowledge and capabilities in the digital asset space and serving as a trusted partner and bridge to the world of traditional finance.

"We are thrilled to welcome Rich Kerr to our leadership team," said Michael Tanguma, CEO of Onramp. "His vast experience and proven track record in wealth management align perfectly with our mission to support advisors and their clients with bitcoin financial services. Rich's expertise will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and provide superior bitcoin financial services built on top of Multi-Institution Custody."

Richard's extensive wealth management experience, including his tenure at Charles Schwab, will support Onramp's mission to provide industry-leading bitcoin financial services, research, and educational content for advisors. His leadership will enhance the advisor experience by simplifying bitcoin ownership and custody. Richard joins Onramp at a pivotal time as the firm advocates for integrating bitcoin into diversified portfolios. He will lead initiatives to promote institutional-grade custody solutions, advance platform capabilities, and spearhead educational content for the Managed Wealth community. His appointment marks a significant step forward in making institutional-grade bitcoin solutions accessible and effective for the wealth management community.

"Joining Onramp is an exciting opportunity to be at the forefront of how bitcoin is transforming the financial industry," said Richard Kerr, President of Onramp Managed Wealth. "I look forward to working with Onramp leadership and the entire Onramp team to advance our offerings and provide advisors with the tools and knowledge they need to help their clients achieve their financial goals securely and efficiently. Onramp's commitment to integrity and innovation in bitcoin through Multi-Institution Custody is unmatched, and I am eager to contribute to our shared vision."

Onramp Launches Bitcoin Trading

Onramp is also announcing new functionality to provide clients access to top-tier bitcoin trading capabilities and facilitate a seamless onboarding experience to Onramp's financial services platform. With Onramp Trade, clients can now acquire bitcoin from the Onramp client dashboard with some of the lowest fees in the industry, and have funds settle directly into their Multi-Institution Custody vault. This end-to-end solution ensures client assets are protected against any single-third-party point of failure, from initial purchase to final settlement in Multi-Institution Custody cold storage. This streamlined approach not only simplifies the bitcoin investment process but also provides unparalleled security, as clients control their assets from the moment of purchase, giving them peace of mind as they diversify their investment portfolios with bitcoin.

'Wake Up Call' to Accelerate Bitcoin Education for Fiduciaries

Wake Up Call, hosted by Richard Kerr and Mark Connors, is the newest production from Onramp Media which aims to educate financial professionals on the merits of the bitcoin investment thesis, highlighting its potential as both a threat to legacy financial services and an opportunity to differentiate and attract new business. The show will feature traditional finance professionals sharing their personal "wake up call" experiences, key diligence insights, and replicable approaches.

The show will be streamed live on LinkedIn, X, and YouTube and will be available on-demand as a podcast afterward. Wake Up Call will support RIAs and other fiduciaries in understanding bitcoin's role in diversified portfolios and help to dispel common misconceptions. Additionally, a private aftershow called Onramp Investment Committee will be available exclusively for Onramp clients and provide unique market insights from senior members of the Onramp team.

About Onramp

Onramp offers best-in-class financial products and solutions to onboard HNWI, Family Offices, and Institutions to bitcoin the right way. With a focus on reducing counterparty risk through multi-institution custody and providing a straightforward way for clients to hold real bitcoin, Onramp's innovative platform and commitment to security and client service make it the go-to choice for investors looking to secure an allocation to bitcoin.

Contact Information

Michael Tanguma

CEO

michael@onrampbitcoin.com

737-260-7979

SOURCE: Onramp

View the original press release on newswire.com.