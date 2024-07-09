Tier One Solutions Group: Forklift Foods and Tier One Solutions Announce Strategic Partnership

Joint Venture Delivers Superior End-to-End Marketing Solutions, Reach and Scale for Emerging Food & Beverage Brands

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2024 / Forklift LLC and Tier One Solutions Group are pleased to announce a new strategic venture. This will combine Forklift Foods' powerful culinary branding and digital experience with Tier One's shopper marketing, sourcing and omnichannel activation expertise. The new joint venture will offer end-to-end marketing solutions to global emerging food and beverage brands, allowing existing and new clients to grow market share and revenue.

Forklift LLC & Tier One Solutions Group announce new strategic venture

Cynthia Ward, CEO of Tier One Solutions, and Besty Fox, President of Forklift Foods.

For Forklift, this new joint venture dramatically expands its core marketing, creative, and culinary brand management capabilities. ?Food Industry veteran and President of Forklift, Betsy Fox, said, "Forklift is known for its resourceful and innovative integrated marketing programs for baby brands; adding shopper marketing and distribution consulting positions us to offer more options than ever before and competitively extend the length of our engagements." Fox continues, "This alliance increases our marketing practice and creates a new strategic and creative resource for virtually all types of CPG and B:B products. Now all clients can get full-service, large agency marketing expertise from one supplier."

Cynthia Ward, CEO for Tier One Solutions, said about the two organizations joining forces, "Forklift and Tier One are a great fit for each other in terms of both consultancy and cultural alignment. This collaboration is a testament to our shared vision of nurturing emerging food and beverage brands from end to end. Betsy's background in big agency global branding further enhances our potential to position?brands from other?countries into the?U.S. market successfully. We look forward to capitalizing on this remarkable opportunity together."

This joint venture will enable additional exposure to new and expanded clients for Tier One and allows Forklift to grow even stronger as a global provider of marketing products.?Lyndon Neal, COO of Tier One Solutions, says, "As we move forward with exciting new opportunities for growth, we will continue to provide the highest quality of service and marketing expertise that has been the backbone of our success." Neal further points out, "Emerging Food & Beverage brands are an exciting growth market for our shopper marketing and activation expertise. We are excited to join forces with a partner that, when combined, creates a competitive juggernaut not only for customers in?the U.S. but around the world."

Among the first efforts of the joint venture will be Forklift's new Thai venture, which has been reinvigorated after being derailed by the pandemic. Tier One and Forklift will also launch a series of thought leadership programs starting in July.

About Forklift Foods

Forklift is a trusted and recognized brand for culinary brand management. Forklift develops go-to-market plans for specialty food and beverage brands. Forklift offers guidance on food industry trends, portfolio management, brand positioning, product design/development, innovation, brand identity, distribution strategy, and multichannel communication plans specializing in digital. Please visit?www.forkliftfoods.com?for more information.

About Tier One Solutions

Tier One Solutions is a women and employee-owned integrated marketing agency that delivers end-to-end marketing executions ranging from professional services and creative design to activation and sourcing. We operate with the high touch of a boutique while delivering the talent, reach, expertise, and relationships of big advertising agencies. No two people and no two brands are the same, which is why our solutions are bespoke for every client. Please visit www.t1solutionsgroup.com.

Contact Information

Madison Jordan

Digital Media Manger - Tier One Solutions

madison@t1solutionsgroup.com

SOURCE: Tier One Solutions Group

View the original press release on newswire.com.