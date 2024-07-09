WidePoint Corporation: WidePoint Awarded $2.84 Million in New and Renewal Contracts

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY), the innovative enterprise cyber security and mobile technology provider, announced that it was awarded approximately $2.84 million in new contracts and renewals.

Jin Kang, WidePoint's Chief Executive Officer, stated: "We are very excited about our business development momentum. The majority of these new wins are commercial SaaS revenues and should bolster our bottom-line improvements, an initiative we continue to strive for. With multiple awards across all WidePoint business units, the value of our solutions and managed services continues to be recognized by government and commercial enterprises."

Highlights include:

Of the $2.84 million in contract awards, approximately $2.4 million were commercial SaaS wins and $438,000 were government contracts.

$1.8 million was for new contracts and $1,036,000 for renewals.

Contract awards include all WidePoint solution lines including, Managed Mobility Services, Identity & Access Management, IT as a Service, and Interactive Billing & Analytics.

Kang added, "The $2.84 million in contracts is in addition to the previous press release highlighting our U.S. Department of Homeland Security CWMS 2.0 IDIQ ceiling increase of $254 million. We are already seeing new task orders for DHS, and activity related to Spiral 4, and we are excited about this continued momentum. Our strategic plan of building out program management offices for these important contracts is also being realized and expanding our sales opportunities."

Jason Holloway, WidePoint's Chief Revenue Officer, stated: "WidePoint is seeing pilot projects launched, and strategic partnerships with system integrators resulting in new opportunities. When it comes to our PKI and Identity & Access Management solutions, we are especially excited to see key federal agencies interested in our next generation Derived Credential offering. We look forward to sharing more details in the near term."

