Dolphin Entertainment: 42west Represents Pop Culture Juggernauts Crunchyroll, Gkids and TOHO at Anime Expo

42West's Fandoms & Franchises Spotlights the Expo's Community and Culture Through Content and Consumer Products

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN), a leading entertainment marketing and premium content production company, and its subsidiary, PR powerhouse 42West's Fandoms & Franchises team represented BioWorld's Atsuko, Crunchyroll, GKIDS, and TOHO at the 33rd annual Anime Expo.

Renowned for building fan-first connections between consumers and brands across content, consumer products, video games, publishing/comics and creator representation, 42West's Fandoms & Franchises captured the spirit and imagination of Japanese pop culture through managed fan engagements, media relations and special events for these industry giants.

Atsuko (a brand from Bioworld)

Always ahead of anime apparel and accessories trends, Atsuko showcased its exclusive Pokémon collection.

Crunchyroll

The world's most popular anime streaming platform hosted a variety of panels. The content showcased the many facets of anime lifestyle: from its collaboration with GRAMMY-nominated American rapper Logic to the intersection between Anime and Black culture featuring New Orleans Saints' running back Jamaal Williams on its "Revenge of the BLERDS: Black Love of Anime" panel.

GKIDS

Acclaimed for distributing high-quality animated films, GKIDS premiered the first English-subtitled episode of DAN DA DAN, an anime produced by Science SARU based on the paranormal action manga from Yukunobu Tatsu.

Toho

The legendary film production and distribution company hosted a special MY HERO ACADEMIA event diving into the world of quirks, heroes, and villains, featuring the Japanese voice actors responsible for some of the series' most iconic characters. Toho's booth showcased its iiZO Pop-up shop, where fans were able to collect exclusive merchandise and apparel previously only available in Japan.

ABOUT 42WEST:

42West, a subsidiary of Dolphin Entertainment, is one of the entertainment industry's leading full-service public-relations firms. With offices in New York and Los Angeles, 42West has four divisions: Talent, Strategic Communications, Entertainment Marketing, and Fandoms & Franchises, the award-winning firm's gaming, consumer products and publishing practice. The agency has developed and executed marketing and publicity strategies for hundreds of movies and television shows as well as countless actors, filmmakers, recording artists, personalities and authors. In addition, 42West provides strategic counsel to a wide variety of high-profile individuals and corporate clients-ranging from movie and pop stars to major studios, charitable organizations, and media conglomerates-looking to raise, reposition, or rehabilitate their public profiles.

ABOUT DOLPHIN ENTERTAINMENT:

Dolphin Entertainment is a prominent independent entertainment marketing and production company. Through its subsidiaries, 42West, The Door, and Shore Fire Media, the company offers expert strategic marketing and publicity services to top brands in the film, television, music, gaming, and hospitality industries. All three PR firms have consistently ranked among the top 50 PR firms in the United States. The Digital Dept. complements these efforts with social media and influencer marketing services. Dolphin's subsidiary, Special Projects, provides talent booking services and event production for high-end clients in the media, entertainment, and fashion industries. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series. Dolphin has also entered into a multi-year agreement with IMAX to co-produce feature documentaries, with "The Blue Angels" marking the first project of this collaboration. To learn more, visit: https://www.dolphinentertainment.com.

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, Dolphin Entertainment Inc.'s offering of common stock as well as expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying its expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by the use of words such as "will," "would," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "designed," "plan," or "intend," the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, Dolphin Entertainment's actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in its forward-looking statements. Dolphin Entertainment's forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events Dolphin Entertainment cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause its actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although Dolphin Entertainment believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved, and Dolphin Entertainment undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

# # #

Contact:

James Carbonara

HAYDEN IR

(646)-755-7412

james@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Dolphin Entertainment

View the original press release on accesswire.com