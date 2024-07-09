Zoe Financial: $7.75B AUM RIA, Perigon Wealth Management, Adopts The Zoe Wealth Platform to Streamline Financial Advisory Services

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2024 / Zoe Financial, a modern solution that combines lead generation with a premier digital wealth platform that enables advisory firms to onboard and service clients at scale, is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with Perigon Wealth Management, an advisor-led firm with $7.75 billion in AUM as of March 31, 20241. The alliance aims to enhance the digital wealth management experience by leveraging Zoe's platform and Perigon's client-first offerings to deliver an outstanding client experience.

About The Partnership:

By integrating Zoe's platform as an all-in-one solution, Perigon will gain access to features and services including:

Modern Client Dashboard: The Zoe Wealth Platform's user-friendly client dashboard facilitates account opening, funding, and performance tracking.

Automated Rebalancing & Trading: The platform boosts advisor efficiency with frictionless tools for automated trading, portfolio rebalancing, and performance reporting.

Vetted Client Referral Services: Zoe's client-advisor marketplace uses a sophisticated matching algorithm to connect prospective clients with fiduciary advisors based on their location, income, financial goals, and assets.

Ongoing Service & Support: Zoe's dedicated concierge team works closely with advisors to ensure an exceptional client journey. They assist with onboarding, handle complex account processes, and provide ongoing support.

"This partnership is a significant step forward for both of us. Our mission alignment and shared commitment to making the wealth management experience frictionless and memorable for all parties involved is evident in every conversation with Arthur and the Perigon team," said Andres Garcia-Amaya, CFA, CEO & Founder of Zoe Financial.

"The increasingly competitive wealth management market and demand for high-touch client service require ready access to complete information, and we felt it critical to partner with a solutions provider with an intuitive interface, best-in-class technologies, and a team that shares our beliefs and values on client service -- and we've found that with Zoe. We are confident that combining their technology and support with our personalized financial planning will deliver great value to our clients and support advisor growth," said Arthur Ambarik, CFP®, CEO of Perigon Wealth Management.

Learn more about Zoe at www.zoefin.com.

Request a demo at https://zoefin.com/join-as-an-advisor/.

Learn more about Perigon Wealth Management: https://www.perigonwealth.com/.

About Zoe Financial

Zoe aims to help grow and protect wealth through exceptional client experience and innovative technology for independent RIAs and individuals. Through Zoe's platform, individuals can connect with vetted fiduciary financial advisors across the United States based on their unique financial situation. Zoe's platform brings account opening, funding, automated rebalancing, and commission-free fractional trading into one cohesive advisory experience. For more information, visit zoefin.com.

1 Perigon provides investment advisory and related services for clients nationally; Perigon will maintain all applicable registrations and licenses as required by the various states in which it conducts business. For more information, please visit www.perigonwealth.com or the Security and Exchange Commission's ("SEC's") website at www.adviserinfo.sec.gov and search with Perigon's CRD# 131037.

