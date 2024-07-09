David's Bridal Officially Debuts Fall 2024 Collection With Fabulous Fit and Affordable Luxury

Fall in Love With the New Collection, Capturing Everything From Sculpted Necklines to Statement Backs and Floral Details That Allow Every Bride to Find the Look of a Lifetime

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2024 / David's Bridal, Inc. ("David's"), the nation's leading bridal and special occasion authority, today announced that its Fall 2024 bridal collection is officially available for purchase exclusively at DavidsBridal.com and in David's Bridal stores nationwide. From elegant to sexy, modern to vintage inspired, or boho to glam, the collection features a variety of styles that are effortlessly special.

In true David's fashion, this new collection combines fabulous fit with affordable luxury so that she can find the perfect dress for her big day, regardless of her style or budget. Whether brides are looking for classic, minimalist silhouettes or maximum opulence, these stunning gowns are worthy of every kind of love story.

New styles, available across David's Bridal's signature lines - Galina Signature, Oleg Cassini, Melissa Sweet, and DB Studio - feature elegant, refined looks leaning into the modern styles and current trends including:

Sexy Silhouettes: Flattering, feminine silhouettes let her show off her body while still incorporating a classic twist.

Sculpted Necklines: The most classic type of neckline is back and better than ever to give her an extra boost of confidence.

Floral Details: Intricate floral detailing adds eye-catching dimension to these dresses.

Quiet Luxury: Simple yet elevated minimalistic style allows her to let her natural beauty shine through.

Statement Backs: From deep Vs to intricate detailing, she will take everyone's breath away, even from the back.

"Our brides all have one thing in common - they want to feel beautiful on their special day and we are honored to bring them the dress of their dreams," said Nancy Viall, President, Merchandising and Supply Chain at David's Bridal. "This new collection features elegant, timeless pieces that we know they will fall in love with and look back on fondly for years to come."

David's Bridal is continuing to partner with Jessica Vestal, beloved star of Love Is Blind's season six and Perfect Match's season two, to unveil the collection, which was originally shared on TikTok and Instagram, resulting in more than 10 million views. This new approach has allowed David's to connect with the Millennial and Gen Z audiences, creating a fun way for Jessica to engage with her fans and show off some of her favorite styles and inspiration for those who are planning their special wedding day. As a longtime lover of the David's Bridal brand, Jessica wholeheartedly believes that everyone deserves to feel confident in a dress that suits their unique and personal style on their wedding day.

"I love that David's Bridal is a one-stop shop for all things special occasion and I had so much fun working with them on this partnership," said Jessica Vestal. "I'm thrilled to share these dresses that were designed to help brides feel beautiful and confident on their big day, no matter what their unique style or budget looks like."

In addition to the new Fall collection, brides have access to exclusive perks and deals through Diamond Bride, an extension of the Diamond Loyalty program, allowing them to share the gift of fashion with everyone in their bridal party. With over two million members, David's Diamond Loyalty program is the industry's only loyalty program offering shoppers perks and deals and allowing them to save every time they shop.

To learn more about the new Fall 2024 collection, visit davidsbridal.com, @davidsbridal and @jess.ves2 on TikTok, and @davidsbridal and @jess.ves on Instagram.

Contact Information

David's Bridal

mediarequests@dbi.com

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L0yrcLpuJRM

SOURCE: David's Bridal

View the original press release on newswire.com.