Driver Technologies, Inc.: Driver Technologies and RepairPal Team Up to Provide Consumers with Trusted, Certified Repair Facilities

This partnership will provide users of the Driver AI-driving copilot app with access to RepairPal's 3,500+ Certified shops and dealers.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2024 / Driver Technologies, Inc. (Driver), an AI-based mobility tech company that delivers a safer driving experience, and RepairPal , the industry's most trusted online marketplace for auto repair, today announced a strategic partnership that will offer Driver users access to RepairPal's certified repair shop network of over 3,500 locations with the ability to schedule appointments online via its Driver Perks program. Driver users will also receive premium access to RepairPal's Car Genius service to speak with an experienced mechanic for free auto repair advice.

"We're excited to partner with RepairPal to provide free auto repair advice through its Car Genius program to our users to continue our mission to democratize road safety worldwide," said Rashid Galadanci, CEO and co-founder of Driver Technologies. "By partnering with RepairPal, we can connect with drivers who are already actively engaged in safe driving practices and can provide them support to connect with auto repair experts for mechanical advice and education on vehicle repairs as well as recommend certified shops who provide high-quality work at a fair price."

The Driver app allows users to video record their trip while receiving innovative computer-vision and telematics-based audio alerts when they are at risk of hitting a car, motorcycle, pedestrian, or cyclist or if they are falling asleep or becoming distracted behind the wheel. Driver Technologies also offers a Driver Perks program for its premium users to gain access to resources that help keep them safe and save money when on the road. Additional perks on the Driver app include roadside assistance by HONK, gas rewards with GasBuddy, EcoPerk with One Tree Planted and on-demand legal guidance from an attorney with TurnSignl.

RepairPal brings trust and transparency to auto repair by helping millions of customers feel confident that they're getting the best price. Through the Certification process, RepairPal can guarantee these repair facilities are expertly staffed, trained in the latest technologies, use high-quality tools and parts, and warranty their work. Most importantly, they're committed to fair pricing.

"We are excited to partner with Driver Technologies to bring a new level of convenience, safety, and transparency to vehicle owners," said Kathleen Long, Chief Revenue Officer at RepairPal. "Our combined mission in truly caring about the consumer will empower vehicle owners to make informed decisions about their vehicle repair, and improve their level of safety and vehicle performance on the road."

Driver users can get started using RepairPal's services today by downloading the Driver app today from the App Store or Google Play store and by visiting https://repairpal.com/driver .

About Driver Technologies

Driver Technologies is an AI-based mobility tech company that delivers the products and services needed to keep everyone protected on the road. Its mobile app, Driver, transforms a driver's phone into a dash cam designed to improve road safety and make mobility technology more accessible. Driver allows users to video record their trip while receiving safety alerts such as forward collision, driver drowsiness and distraction warnings while also offering cloud-based video storage, roadside assistance services, coaching, and scoring capabilities. Users have full control over their data stored on the Driver Cloud and can choose what to share with interested parties such as employers, insurers and family members. For more information, please visit drivertechnologies.com .

About RepairPal

Established in 2007, RepairPal connects consumers with certified trustworthy mechanics throughout the US. Large, trusted companies including USAA, CarMax, and Consumer Reports send their members and customers to RepairPal Certified shops, knowing they will get high-quality repairs at a fair price. More information is available at RepairPal.com .

