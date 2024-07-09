Henkel and Habitat for Humanity International Expand Partnership

Henkel's continued support of Habitat's mission enters a new phase with the Loctite 2nd Chance House Campaign with Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2024 / Henkel, a global company, marketing a wide range of well-known consumer and industrial brands, announced that it is expanding its national partnership with Habitat for Humanity International. This commitment is the latest in a partnership with Habitat for Humanity that spans the globe.

This year, Henkel's Loctite Consumer & Craftsman Division, based out of Westlake, Ohio, is collaborating with Habitat on the Loctite 2nd Chance House. For this project, Henkel is providing $200,000 in monetary support and product donations to help the global housing organization build affordable housing in Cleveland, Ohio.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, landfills in the United States account for approximately 146.1 million tons of waste, which includes glass, plastics, food, construction waste, and other textiles. Through the Loctite 2nd Chance House campaign, Henkel aims to reduce waste that ends up in landfills and give everyday items, including furniture and building materials, a second chance. During the project, Henkel will volunteer with and donate products to Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity. Henkel will also document the journey of giving this home a 2nd chance and show consumers how they too can restore items in their daily lives.

Since 2013, Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity has purchased vacant homes to refurbish and sell to qualified homeowners. In giving these homes, a '2nd chance', Greater Cleveland Habitat not only improves the visual appeal of the neighborhood but also welcomes new homeowners who actively engage in the community.

From 2016 to 2023, Greater Cleveland has successfully rehabbed 43 homes and completed 27 new construction homes in the Greater Buckeye-Woodhill/Mount Pleasant areas, with three more underway and scheduled for sale in 2024. Additionally, Greater Cleveland Habitat will construct 11 new homes this year, with six already underway.

"We are so excited to partner with Habitat on the Loctite 2nd Chance House," said Frank Ziegler, Loctite Senior Brand Manager. "We are honored to be able to make a difference in our community, all while encouraging others to remove items from the landfill at home and on the jobsite."

"Working alongside committed partners like Henkel allows Habitat to build or improve more homes in more communities for more families," said Charlita Stephens-Walker, vice president of corporate and cause marketing partnerships at Habitat for Humanity International. "We know that Henkel and Habitat's shared values will make this partnership a success and I'm excited to see what we will build together."

This commitment is the latest in a partnership with Habitat for Humanity, with Henkel supporting in build projects across the United States, as well as countries around the world. Henkel also donated product in support of the 2023 Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project which took place in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Visit the Loctite 2nd Chance House website for updates and progress on the project.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Henkel on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Henkel

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/henkel

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Henkel

View the original press release on accesswire.com