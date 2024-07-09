Chilean researchers from Universidad Mayor say that the 10. 8 MW La Colonia photovoltaic plant, built by IM2 Solar Chile and Enel Green Power, provides a habitat for birds. From pv magazine LatAm Researchers at the School of Environmental and Sustainability Engineering of Universidad Mayor in Chile have found that native birds use solar parks as a refuge. The scientists conducted their research at the 10. 8 MW La Colonia solar park in Buin, Chile. The project was built by Chilean developer IM2 Solar Chile and Enel Green Power, the renewable energy unit of Italian energy giant Enel. The research ...

