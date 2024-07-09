New site delivers faster performance, seamless video experiences and easier access to a rich library of industry-leading pricing content

Pricefx, the global leader in AI-powered SaaS pricing software, launched its new website, www.pricefx.com, to modernize and sharpen its brand alignment to rapid value creation and industry expertise. The redesigned site focuses on the industry-leading Pricefx platform and software capabilities, offers extensive detail on the company's industry-specific expertise, and provides numerous examples of how the Pricefx solution is driving rapid time-to-value and exceptional ROI for its customers.

Built on Adobe's Edge Delivery platform, Pricefx's site ensures robust performance and scalability. The company plans to introduce increasing levels of personalization for users in the coming months. This project was developed in collaboration with Bounteous, a Chicago-based digital transformation agency.

"As we continue to grow at a remarkable pace this year, we are focused on providing customers rapid time-to-value and our newly redesigned website underscores that commitment," said Patrick Moorhead, Chief Marketing Officer of Pricefx. "We are excited to launch this intuitive and simplified experience to align seamlessly with our brand identity and reaffirm our customer-centric approach. Ultimately, Pricefx is committed to helping customers leverage AI to unlock the insights in their data to maximize margins, increase profits and win better deals and our new website better supports these efforts."

Last month, Pricefx was named Product of the Year in the Insights and Analysis category in the 2024 Sales and Marketing Technology Awards, aka the Sammys. The company was also named an AI Excellence Award winner in the Generative AI category, took gold in the 2024 American Business Awards® for Business or Competitive Intelligence Solution, and took silver in the 2024 Stevie Awards for Sales Customer Service for Business Intelligence Solution new version.

To further support its customers, Pricefx will host Accelerate 2024 on Sept. 4-5 in Atlanta. Accelerate brings together more than 500 leaders and influencers from global, cutting-edge companies to share pricing insights on business transformation, next-generation AI, and industry best practices.

About Pricefx

Pricefx is the global leader in AI SaaS pricing software, offering an end-to-end platform solution that is fast to implement, flexible to configure, and friendly to learn and use. Since pioneering cloud-native pricing technology more than a decade ago, its leading AI price optimization and management capabilities deliver the industry's fastest time-to-value with activation in 6 months or less and the industry's highest average ROI of 7,000% in the first 12 months from activation. Pricefx's award-winning solution is focused on productized industry use cases proven to solve the most common and complex pricing challenges for large enterprise B2B companies in manufacturing, distribution, process engineering, and select other verticals. It is the leading AI price optimization and management platform that enterprises rely on to dynamically Plan, Price, and Profit. Pricefx's business model is entirely based on fairness, and the satisfaction and loyalty of their customers is recognized by years of leading rankings among customer review forums. For more information, please visit www.pricefx.com.

