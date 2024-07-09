HG Insights, the authority in Technology Intelligence, today announced its recognition in fifty-one G2 Summer 2024 reports. The company continues to excel as a Leader in Sales Intelligence and Marketing Account Intelligence on the Summer 2024 Leader Grids®, ranking in the top 25% of all providers in both categories.

As an additional achievement, HG Insights was again named a Momentum Leader in both Sales Intelligence and Marketing Account Intelligence Grids demonstrating further growth as they deliver market-leading Technology Intelligence to their customers with world-class service, as noted by the numerous User Satisfaction badges earned.

"HG Insights wouldn't be where it is today without our customers constantly pushing the boundaries of what it means to execute go-to-market strategies," said Rohini Kasturi, CEO, HG Insights. "I extend my deepest gratitude to our customers for the thoughtful feedback being part of your growth journey is immensely gratifying. Whether it's analyzing market trends, executing territory planning, or developing Ideal Customer Profiles, hearing your results informs our roadmap, so we can deliver market-leading products that will make an impact in your day-to-day motions."

HG Insights also earned the Easiest Setup award for Enterprise Marketing Account Intelligence, a notable achievement following the launch of the HubSpot Connector solution earlier this summer, and the Market Intelligence solution earlier this spring.

Accelerating Value With Rapid Insights

G2 Grid Reports inform customers in comparing products, conducting market research, and making better buying decisions. Using real customer reviews and feedback, the reports are designed to illuminate who excels in the market and why. Of note, HG Insights customers speak to the ease and depth of HG products, as well as the quality of data they receive:

" Effortless Insights: HG Insights' rapid and intuitive analytics. The team behind is super responsive. There are hugely beneficial insights to get, and get rather quickly. The platform is easy and understandable." Tomer D.

"This is an excellent sales/GTM supporting tool with value-added insights [that are] very relatable for Sales. Understanding the customer better not only in terms of their spend but also from tech installs. This has really benefited the partner teams in understanding their end customers very well and created cross-sell opportunities." Verified User in Enterprise Telecommunications

"What's different about HG Insights is the intelligence they give on companies which is not commonly found in other data providers, it has a friendly user interface, and the customer support is great. HG Insights provides information on tech spend, tech footprint and coupled with intent data, really gives a lot of context into where an account maps in the user journey. With this information, our marketing team can run better-targeted campaigns to increase conversions." Jean S.

Learn more

Learn more about HG Insights here, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About HG Insights

HG Insights, the provider of data-driven insights to 75% of tech companies in the Fortune 100, is your go-to-market Technology Intelligence partner.

We use advanced insights into Technology Intelligence on IT spend, technographics, cloud usage, intent signals, Functional Area Intelligence, and contract details to provide global B2B companies with a better way to analyze markets and target prospects. Our customers achieve unprecedented results in their marketing and sales programs thanks to the indexing of billions of unstructured documents each day with insights into product adoption, usage, spend data, and more to build high-resolution maps of activity across an organization's entire digital infrastructure to power business decisions with precision and confidence.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 90 million people annually including employees at all Fortune 500 companies use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

