INFORM GmbH: INFORM Software Improves Efficiency of Talma at Major Airports in Colombia

INFORM, a leading global software provider specializing in AI-driven optimization solutions for aviation ground operations, provides Talma, a leading company in airport services in Latin America, with ground handling optimization software solutions at airports Talma serves in Colombia.

Talma is rolling out the initial installation of INFORM's GroundStar (GS) Planning and GS WorkforcePlus, at its operations center at the Bogotá airport, later expanding the GroundStar solutions to the main airports they operate, such as Cali, Medellín, and Cartagena. The ability of GroundStar to streamline data processing times to perform resource planning and scheduling will impact Talma's more than 3,500 ground-handling employees at the Colombian sites.

"We are excited to be working with Talma to support their resource planning goals," said Uschi Schulte-Sasse, Senior Vice President of INFORM Aviation. "We see this endeavor as a true partnership that will empower Talma to solve some of their most pressing challenges. We are proud to enable a fully localized implementation and support through INFORM's office based in Santiago de Chile."

GroundStar Planning and GroundStar WorkforcePlus enable Optimization of Resources

GS Planning optimizes ground handling staff and equipment, stands, and terminal resources across all phases - from planning to analytics. GS WorkforcePlus is an innovative workforce management software that facilitates schedule adjustments and shift swaps to balance employees' personal needs with profitability and quality of service while ensuring legal compliance.Furthermore, GS WorkforcePlus improves the well-being of workers by using an adequate shift schedule, in compliance with regulations and fatigue management.

"We are very enthusiastic about this project with one of the main ground handlers in the region. During the pilot phase and the implementation, we saw a team with huge commitment and willingness to implement two of the main modules of GroundStar in a highly professional way. We are looking forward to extending our collaboration in the future," explains Federico dos Reis, CEO of INFORM Latin America SSC. "In the coming years, operations in Colombia will be challenging due to the implementation of labor changes that will add complexity to the roster creation. This complexity brings new challenges that GS WorkforcePlus will support implementing in an efficient way," adds dos Reis.

"Proof of concept testing in tandem with INFORM was an ideal way to analyze the functionality and adaptability of these systems and made it highly transparent that Talma would greatly benefit from greater efficiency in resource planning," said Alejandro Molina V, Talma Commercial and Project Manager. "Among the goals we plan to achieve are resource optimization to realize projected savings and the ability to integrate existing technological tools to avoid manual data management," he added.

About INFORM

INFORM develops software to optimize business processes using artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced mathematics of Operations Research. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Aachen, Germany, the company promotes sustainable value creation in various industries through optimized decision-making. Its solutions are tailored to specific industry requirements and help over 1,000 current customers worldwide to operate more resiliently and sustainably with greater success. INFORM's systems serve a range of industries including aviation, automotive, financial institutions, logistics, manufacturing, transportation, telecommunications, and wholesale. The company is committed to ethical AI practices, sustainable customer relations and is increasingly focusing on cloud-based solutions. www.inform-software.com

About GroundStar

With GroundStar, INFORM offers the most comprehensive software suite for the optimization of aviation processes currently on the market. It fulfills all requirements of the companies involved in airline and airport operations and covers a wide range of solutions, such as Ground Handling, Aircraft Engineering, Airport Operations, and Hub and Turnaround Management. GroundStar helps customers to run their operations smoothly and cost-effectively while improving punctuality and passenger satisfaction at the same time. INFORM has been developing scientifically substantiated optimization algorithms for this purpose. As a global leader with over 200 installations in more than 170 airports worldwide INFORM has proven its effective and long-term capacity for innovation.

About Talma

Talma has 10,000 highly skilled employees, operating in 20 airports in Peru, 3 cities in Mexico, 7 airports in Ecuador, and 20 airports in Colombia. They annually serve more than 280,000 flights and handle over 300,000 metric tons of air cargo. The company is constantly evolving, always seeking to implement new technologies, processes, and certifications that contribute to positioning itself as one of the leading companies in its field in Latin America. www.talma.com.co

