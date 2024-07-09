Messe Düsseldorf (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.: China in-store 2024: Your Meeting Point of In-store Design & Solution

SHANGHAI, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- China in-store, organized by Messe Düsseldorf (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., the official satellite exhibition of leading global retail fair - EuroShop, has continuously embodied EuroShop's goals of promoting global retail exchanges. Since its launch in China in 2015, the exhibition is committed to present design-thinking based store solutions for the entire industry. Additionally, it will provide more space for suppliers of high-quality store solutions to showcase their expertise (store design, props, materials, lighting, retail technology, retail marketing etc.), and bring more inspiration to the retail industry.

China in-store 2024 will be held from 3rd to 5th September 2024 at Shanghai New International Expo Center. The show will primarily focus on two major areas: in-store design and decoration, and in-store solutions. China in-store 2024 is expected to host over 200 high-quality retail design and solution providers, from a wide range of categories.

Store Design and Retail Technology Driving the Transformation of Physical Retail Stores

The concept of "new retail" has transformed retail stores from mere places of sale, into experiential spaces. This shift has placed the spotlight on transforming and upgrading offline retail, in line with the latest trends. In response, China in-store will leverage store design and retail technology to bring a multitude of solutions to the physical retail industry, thereby facilitating the transformation and upgradation of offline retail operations.

Designer Village:

With the growth of consumer demands for personalization, store design has become a pivotal factor in elevating brand identity and enriching the customer experience. China in-store features a special Designer Village, gathering numerous prestigious design firms. Showcasing their unique booth designs and excellent design cases, these firms present their latest comprehensive solutions for Visual Merchandising and Store Design (VMSD).

Retail Technology Village

China in-store 2024 features a special Retail Technology Village, gathering the latest cutting-edge technologies like AI (Artificial Intelligence), Virtual Reality, and Big Data analytics. These advancements are set to propel retail stores towards a more experience- oriented transformation, better catering to the consumption needs of the younger generation.

A Host of Exciting Concurrent Activities Bringing Inspiration and Insight

Beyond its exhibition, China in-store is well-known for its high-quality concurrent activities. In 2024, the exhibition will continue to spotlight new trends in retail development, providing designers, retailers, and academic experts with a platform for dialogue and exchange, fostering the creation of more possibilities through the collision of ideas.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/china-in-store-2024-your-meeting-point-of-in-store-design--solution-302192144.html