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PR Newswire
19.03.2026 03:06 Uhr
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Vieworks Co., Ltd.: Vieworks Brings Next-Generation Machine Vision Solutions to Vision China Shanghai 2026

ANYANG, South Korea, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vieworks, a prominent South Korean provider of industrial imaging solutions, is scheduled to participate in Vision China Shanghai 2026 from March 25th to 27th at Booth 5309 in Hall W5. The company's exhibit will feature a comprehensive range of industrial cameras, lenses, accessories, and industrial X-ray detectors designed for the most demanding vision applications.

Building on its reputation for industry-leading high resolution cameras, Vieworks will debut the VPS-245MX2. This area scan camera utilizes thermoelectric Peltier cooling to feature an impressive 245 megapixel resolution, making it an ideal choice for high-precision tasks such as inspecting flat panel displays, printed circuit boards, and semiconductor components.

The primary focus of the exhibit is the next-generation CoaXPress-over-Fiber (CoF) interface technology. Vieworks' CoF solution utilizes fiber optics to reach transmission speeds of up to 100 Gbps, effectively eliminating data bottlenecks over long distances and providing the stability required for complex applications.

Vieworks will also showcase the VTS Series, the latest addition to its TDI (time delayed integration) line scan camera portfolio. By integrating back-side illuminated (BSI) sensors, these cameras achieve significantly higher quantum efficiency (QE) and a superior signal-to-noise ratio (SNR). This enhanced sensitivity ensures elite image quality across the visible, UV, and NIR spectrums, particularly in light-starved environments.

In addition to its cameras, the booth will feature the VEO Series of industrial lenses. This family of high-performance optics was co-developed with Schneider Kreuznach and specifically engineered to complement the technical specifications of Vieworks' cameras. A live demonstration will highlight the VEO 10.0x lens working in tandem with a Vieworks camera and an autofocus module.

The display will further include the company's latest breakthroughs in the industrial X-ray sector, specifically its flexible bendable detectors. While traditional flat panel detectors are limited by their rigid form, these bendable units enable the non-destructive testing of curved objects like industrial piping, offering the flexibility required for specialized inspection environments.

To maximize image processing performance, it is essential to have technology that can acquire and transmit vast amounts of data quickly and reliably, noted a representative from Vieworks. By presenting these CoF and BSI solutions in Shanghai, the company aims to provide the critical infrastructure needed for increasingly demanding inspection markets.

Industry professionals are invited to visit Booth 5309 in Hall W5 during Vision China Shanghai 2026 to see how these latest advancements are shaping the future of the global machine vision industry.

About Vieworks Co., Ltd.

With industry-leading technology, Vieworks provides machine vision solutions encompassing industrial cameras, industrial lenses, and accessories. As your vision partner, Vieworks offers innovative vision and insight for your vision system. For more information, please visit vision.vieworks.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2935668/VEO_Focus_PR_Image_240701.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vieworks-brings-next-generation-machine-vision-solutions-to-vision-china-shanghai-2026-302716833.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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