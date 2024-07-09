Greenpro Capital Corp.: GreenX Announce Completion of WENEW Presale Tokens in Conjunction with WENEW Portal; to Launch Second Round of Pre-Sale Soon

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2024 / GreenX is pleased to announce its collaboration with WENEW Labs, a community-driven, open sourced and decentralized Smart Ticketing platform, on successful closing of its first-round token pre-sale on 21st May 2024. The token sale, which is only available for selected members within the WENEW community, will help fund the launch of VPass, Asia's first Smart ticket issuance and trading platform that allows organizers of large-scale events such as international music festivals, concerts, sports events, exhibitions etc. to tokenize and trade their tickets.

"This Presale was fully subscribed within 1 hour of start sale, thanks to the strong support and enthusiastic participation from the wide range of fans, supporters, followers and investors. Thank you for your trust, which has driven us to continuously innovate and progress, heading towards more technological breakthroughs that can benefit the world.", said Johnny Liu, WENEW Labs CEO. "The high level of anticipation and interest in our platform and new technologies is undoubtedly the greatest driving force for us to move forward with the WEB3 project."

WENEW Labs uses the technology of blockchain to issue VPass, representing entrance to events such as concerts, sports games, and festivals. Each VPass represents a unique ticket that can be bought, sold, or transferred just like a physical ticket but can be authenticated and verified on the blockchain. VPass can provide a more secure, transparent, and flexible way of managing and distributing tickets and has the potential to revolutionize the ticketing industry.

"GreenX is excited to be chosen by WENEW to list their RWA token and join our RWA journey in the digitisation space and provide advanced blockchain based e-ticketing services to our community", commented by Philip Tam, GreenX Chief Exchange Officer.

Greenpro Capital Corp CEO Dr. CK Lee further added, "GreenX is pleased to announce we have secured digital assets worth more than $100 million directly under our ownership. We believe this would further provide users, issuers and partners such as WENEW to have greater confidence in GreenX as a regulated centralized exchange."

WENEW Labs also announced the second round of Presale will be launched in August of 2024. All followers, fans, industry experts and friends are urged to join the WENEW community and witness the future development of this project.

___________________________________________________________________________

About WENEW Labs

WENEW is a community-driven, open-sourced and decentralised Smart ticketing platform adopting the most advanced blockchain technology and decentralized autonomous organization (DAO). Tickets are 100% traceable, impossible to counterfeit and programmable to resale conditions that can benefit event organizers, artists and fans. We strive to revolutionize event management and attendee experience, for both the real world and the Metaverse.

WENEW platform - VPass is Asia's first Smart ticket issuance and trading platform that allows organizers of large-scale events such as international music festivals, concerts, sports events, exhibitions etc. to tokenize and trade their tickets. More information can be found at:

https://x.com/WENEWLAB

https://discord.com/invite/fSu5jUxwAn

https://www.instagram.com/wenewlab/

About Green-X Corp

Green-X is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Greenpro Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GRNQ) and operate one of the world's leading Shariah-Compliant ESG Digital Asset Exchange licensed under Labuan Financial Services Authority (LFSA), Malaysia. The Green-X exchange can be found at https://www.green-x.io/

About Greenpro Capital Corp

Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur and a Nevada corporation, Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ), is a business incubator with strategic offices across Asia. With a diversified business portfolio comprising of finance, technology, banking, and Green-X for STOs, health and wellness as well as 30 years of experience in various industries, Greenpro has been assisting and supporting businesses and High-Net-Worth-Individuals to capitalize and securitize their value on a global scale. This is done through the provision of cross-border business solutions, spinoffs on major stock exchanges and accounting outsourcing services to small and medium-size businesses located in Asia. The comprehensive range of cross-border business services include, but are not limited to, trust and wealth management, listing advisory services, transaction services, cross-border business solutions, record management services, accounting outsourcing services and tax advisory services. Greenpro also operates venture capital businesses, including business development for start-ups and high growth companies.

For further information regarding the company, please visit http://www.greenprocapital.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, particularly as related to, among other things, the business plans of the Company, statements relating to goals, plans and projections regarding the Company's financial position and business strategy. The words or phrases "plans," "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "may result," "are expected to," "will continue," "anticipates," "expects," "estimate," "project," "indicate," "could," "potentially," "should," "believe," "think," "considers" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements fall within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by these sections. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of local, regional, and global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports and on documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date, and the Company specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

GRNQ has 7,575,813 shares issued and outstanding with a float of 4,089,641 shares

Gilbert Loke, CFO, Director

Greenpro Capital Corp.

Email: ir.hk@greenprocapital.com

Phone: +852-3111 7718

Contact Dennis Burns. Investor Relations.

Tel (567) 237-4132

dburns@nvestrain.com

Phone: +603-2201 3192

mycorp@greenprocapital.com

SOURCE: Greenpro Capital Corp.

View the original press release on accesswire.com