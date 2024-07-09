2024 Nielsen Diverse Intelligence Series: Reaching Asian American Audiences

Understanding Asian influence and media consumption

The Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islanders (AANHPI) are a valuable group for marketers to engage. Understanding their media preferences is critical to resonating in the long term with this diverse community.

Growing in influence and power

The AANHPI community consists of about 22 million people with roots in more than 20 countries, each with unique cultures, languages and experiences. Brands, media platforms and community organizations looking to reach this diverse and growing population need to understand better who they are, what they care about and how they're spending.

3X : The number of U.S. AANHPI in 2060 will be more than 3x the 2000 population

$1.3 trillion : Asian Americans have tremendous buying power: with $1.3 trillion and growing

64%: Almost two-thirds of AANHPI people will stop buying from brands that devalue their community

Meeting AANHPI consumers where they are watching and spending

This report dives into the spending and media habits of Asian American audiences to help marketers engage in ways that resonate.

A powerful consumer group

Asian Americans have tremendous spending capabilities, with a median household income of $104,646, well above average income for the U.S.

AANHPI audiences are super streamers

Compared to the general population, Asian Americans spend less time with traditional media channels. Streaming, however, stands out as an area of opportunity. Asian Americans are voracious streaming consumers, with 45.4% of total TV time spent with streaming services.

Representation resonates for long-term ROI

Representation goes a long way toward creating trust with AANHPI audiences, ultimately building brand affinity and delivering long-term returns on your investment (ROI) with this community.

The Asian American audience insights you need

Asian audiences cannot be gained through a "general market" approach-there are distinct patterns of engagement, trust and affinity. Download the Reaching Asian American Audiences: Understanding Asian influence and media consumption report to understand this audience better and earn long-term brand trust.

