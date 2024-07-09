Woodforest Acceptance Solutions Names Sharon Geib as Chief Financial Officer

Accomplished Financial Services Executive Brings Decades of Experience to Drive Growth and Further Mission of Modernizing the Payments Experience

THE WOODLANDS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2024 / Woodforest Acceptance Solutions ("WAS"), a pioneer in the payments industry, today announced the appointment of Sharon Geib as its Chief Financial Officer.

Sharon Geib, CFO Woodforest Acceptance Solutions

Sharon brings over 35 years of extensive experience in financial services to her new role. Most recently, she served as Senior Vice President of Finance at WAS. Prior to that, she held pivotal roles including Chief Operating Officer of Cadence Mortgage and President of the Mortgage Division at Cadence Bank, N.A. Her expertise spans leading divisions through mergers and acquisitions, developing innovative products to enhance market share and profitability, and establishing robust financial controls and compliance measures.

"Sharon's wealth of experience across finance and leadership is a tremendous asset to the company," said Todd Linden, President and CEO of Woodforest Acceptance Solutions. "In her expanded role, Sharon is well-positioned to leverage her potential and lead WAS to new heights, especially as we advance our Middle and Enterprise Market strategy and introduce new capabilities to our platform. We are thrilled she joined WAS to further her impressive career and lead our finance team."

Sharon Geib, CFO of Woodforest Acceptance Solutions, added, "Woodforest Acceptance Solutions has an incredible platform and holds a unique position in the industry. As CFO, I am committed to driving profitable growth and safeguarding the company's financial health. I look forward to joining this exceptional leadership team to bring our shared vision to fruition and ensure we maintain the high standards of support for merchants and partners we are known for."

Sharon's appointment comes on the cusp of several notable milestones for the company, including innovative partnerships with fellow industry leaders to revolutionize payment modernization and valuation for merchants.

