ArrowStream and Ted's Montana Grill Strengthen Long-Standing Partnership

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2024 / ArrowStream, Inc. ("ArrowStream"), the leading provider of end-to-end supply chain management solutions for the foodservice industry, is excited to announce the renewal of its partnership with Ted's Montana Grill, a prominent American restaurant chain known for its commitment to sustainable practices and exceptional dining experiences. Ted's Montana Grill has been a valued ArrowStream customer since 2018, utilizing ArrowStream's advanced technology to enhance its operational efficiency and financial accuracy.

Since the beginning of the partnership, Ted's Montana Grill has leveraged ArrowStream's innovative solutions to significantly improve its pricing accuracy. By auditing 100% of their contracted spend, Ted's Montana Grill has effectively kept overcharges under 1% of their overall spend, ensuring that their pricing remains precise and transparent. This comprehensive auditing capability is a testament to ArrowStream's commitment to providing robust and reliable tools that support financial integrity in the foodservice supply chain.

Jim Ebersold, Senior Director of Supply Chain at Ted's Montana Grill, expressed his enthusiasm for the continued partnership with ArrowStream, stating, "We love the partnership we have with ArrowStream. Their platform has become an integral part of our daily operations, minimizing supply chain disruptions. With ArrowStream, we get daily inventory updates and can track critical items, allowing us to manage exception alerts to avoid potential stockouts and surpluses. The support and innovation from ArrowStream help us to manage our supply chain efficiently and effectively, ensuring we deliver the best value to our customers."

In addition to pricing accuracy, Ted's Montana Grill utilizes ArrowStream to uncover and monitor new rebates, as well as track historical product rebates. This feature allows Ted's Montana Grill to maximize savings and gain deeper insights into their rebate opportunities, driving better financial outcomes and optimizing their supply chain strategy.

"We are incredibly proud to renew our partnership with Ted's Montana Grill, a customer that embodies the spirit of innovation and dedication," said Jay Moon, Chief Customer Officer at ArrowStream. "Ted's Montana Grill is not just a great partner but also a leader in the industry, consistently pushing to enhance their supply chain operations. Their commitment to excellence and genuine care for their customers aligns perfectly with our values. We look forward to continuing our collaboration and supporting Ted's Montana Grill in delivering exceptional dining experiences."

ArrowStream is committed to excellence and innovation in the foodservice industry. Ted's Montana Grill is the latest business to renew their long-term partnership with ArrowStream, joining a growing list of customers, including Menchie's Frozen Yogurt, Wings & Rings, and Shake Shack, among others. ArrowStream's comprehensive supply chain platform enables foodservice operators to successfully collaborate, drive growth, and deliver superior value to their customers through cutting-edge supply chain solutions

