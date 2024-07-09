Liberty Tax Announces Kevin Jones as SVP, Managed Operations

HURST, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2024 / Liberty Tax today announced that Kevin Jones has been named Senior Vice President, Managed Operations. In this role, Jones will oversee the nearly 100 managed operation offices, improve client experience, implement strategic initiatives to improve operational efficiencies and profitability, and streamline operations across Liberty Tax's network of franchise locations.

Kevin Jones, SVP, Managed Operations, Liberty Tax

"I'm excited to have Kevin leading our Managed Operations team," said Michael Miller, COO, Liberty Tax. "Having worked closely with Kevin in the past, I greatly appreciate his attention to detail and creative approach. Kevin brings a tremendous amount of experience in operations excellence and customer care, which will be invaluable as we continue to enhance our owned and managed store performance."

Jones comes to Liberty Tax from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the largest hotel franchisor in the world, where he served as Senior Director of Franchise Operations. He brings over two decades of demonstrated success in operations management and guest services within the hospitality sector. His passion for coaching cross-functional teams and commitment to excellence has consistently delivered unparalleled guest experiences and fostered a culture of continuous improvement.

"Liberty Tax can be categorized as a hospitality business with tax prep as their service," said Jones. "Just like the hotel industry, delivering excellent service is crucial to retaining long-term customers; it all starts with forming a relationship with the client. To become 'tax experts for life,' we will redefine what goes into the customer experience, establish metrics to measure franchisee performance, and ensure compliance with brand standards and legal requirements. I'm excited to reunite with former colleagues to improve the reputation and profitability of the Liberty Tax brand."

Before Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Jones spent nine years at LQ Management LLC, one of the largest owner/operators of limited-service hotels in the United States. As Director of Operations, he ensured consistent execution of all company policies and programs for a consistent guest experience across all hotels, and collaborated with cross-functional teams to foster a culture of innovation within the organization.

About Liberty Tax

Since 1997, Liberty Tax has helped millions of tax filers. Liberty Tax has 2,200+ retail branches and 12,000+ tax professionals across the United States and Canada. The Liberty Tax mission is to be trusted locally and respected nationally as the best choice for professional tax services.

