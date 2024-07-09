Mahadevan Sethuraman Joins to Drive Growth Across Cell Culture Reagents, Diagnostic Tools, and Bioprocessing Solutions

Boston BioProducts, a longstanding manufacturer of catalog and custom reagent solutions for the life sciences, today announced the appointment of Mahadevan (Maha) Sethuraman, Ph.D. as Head of Product Management.

Sethuraman brings extensive product management and strategic marketing experience from his eight-year tenure at Thermo Fisher Scientific, where he led product management and marketing for buffers, chemicals, and reagent tools for the life sciences sector. His background also includes R&D and product development roles at diagnostic and biotechnology companies BioDesix and BG Medicines and a decade of academic experience managing core labs at Texas Tech University and proteomics research at Boston University.

"With Maha's technical product and market knowledge, adding him to our team marks a significant step in our commitment to better serving our customers across research, diagnostics, and drug development," said Karan Sharma, Managing Director of Boston BioProducts. "His expertise will be instrumental as we continue to expand our offerings of cell culture reagents, diagnostic tools, and GMP bioprocessing solutions."

This latest commercial team addition follows the November 2023 appointments of industry experts Kammie McHugh as Head of Quality Regulatory and Matt Smart as Head of Process Excellence, reinforcing Boston BioProducts' dedication to excellence and innovation as the company drives its next phase of growth.

About Boston BioProducts

For nearly 30 years, Boston BioProducts has manufactured and supplied fundamental reagents (buffers, solutions, media, and more) to researchers, diagnostic and technology platforms, and drug developers worldwide. With its custom reagent manufacturing services, BBP becomes an extension of your lab with flexible parameters to design the ideal research and manufacturing tools. Its mission is to increase the reproducibility of product- and process-critical reagents that keep your science consistent and moving forward. For more information, please visit www.bostonbioproducts.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240709421604/en/

Contacts:

Kimberly Sweeney

Marketing Operations Manager

marketing@bostonbioproducts.com