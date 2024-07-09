Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.: Epigenetics Market to be Worth $6.33 Billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'Epigenetics Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Offering (Kits, Reagents, Instruments, Software) Method (DNA Methylation, PCR, Chromatin Analysis, RNA Modification), Application (Oncology, Non-oncology), and End User - Global Forecast to 2031,' published by Meticulous Research®, the epigenetics market is projected to reach $6.33 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 15.7% from 2024 to 2031.

Download Sample Report Now- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5628

Epigenetics is a phenotypic alteration without permanent genotypic change using several methods, including DNA methylation, histone modification, RNA modification, etc. These modifications play a crucial role in diagnosing and prognosis diseases and disorders. Epigenetics finds its major application in oncology due to the global cancer burden and the growing adoption of precision cancer therapies.

The growth of the epigenetics market is driven by the rising incidence of chronic diseases due to the rising aging population, the increasing prevalence of cancer, rising pharmaceutical R&D expenditures, the increasing focus on epigenetics in drug discovery & development, and the declining costs of genome sequencing. However, the lack of skilled professionals restrains the growth of this market.

The growing applications of epigenetics in non-oncology diseases and government initiatives supporting large-scale genomic sequencing projects are expected to generate growth opportunities for the stakeholders in this market. However, standardization concerns associated with epigenetics procedures and the limited applications of epigenetics in toxicology are major challenges to market growth.

Get a Glimpse Inside: Request Sample Pages- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-sample-report/cp_id=5628

Growing Prevalence of Cancer is Driving the Demand for Epigenetics Offerings

Epigenetics enables pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies to identify and validate disease interactions and mechanisms that can be used in developing new diagnostic tests and therapies. Epigenetic markers are measurable indicators of a biological state or process that can be used to diagnose, monitor, or predict the progression of a disease and identify changes in gene expression, genetic variations, or epigenetic modifications associated with a particular disease or condition.

Biotechnology companies utilize epigenetic methods to identify factors influencing cell or gene interactions, reduce the time required to understand factors causing diseases, and enable early diagnosis and treatment.

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the key strategic developments of leading industry participants over the past three to four years (2021-2024). In the last couple of years, the Epigenetics Market has witnessed several strategic developments.

The key players operating in the epigenetics market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), Illumina, Inc. (U.S.), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), New England Biolabs (U.S.), Epigentek Group Inc. (U.S.), Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), 10X Genomics, Inc. (U.S.), Active Motif (U.S.), and Zymo Research Corporation (U.S.).

Have Specific Research Needs? Request a Customized Report-

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-customization/cp_id=5628

Among the offerings covered in this report, the epigenetics market is segmented into kits & reagents, software, and services. In 2024, the kits & reagents segment is expected to account for the largest share of around 70% of the epigenetics market. Moreover, the segment is also expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Kits & reagents are used to study epigenetics through chromatin analysis, histone analysis, DNA methylation, and sequencing, among other methods. Kits are ready-to-use assays that include components such as primers, controls, columns, buffers, beads, inhibitors, and antibodies, depending on the method used for analysis. Reagents are sold separately and can be used in different concentrations depending on the requirements of the procedure/analysis. The recurrent use of kits and reagents and the growing cancer prevalence are the major factors attributed to the segment's fast growth.

Among the methods covered in this report, the global epigenetics market is segmented into DNA methylation, histone modification, RNA modification, polymerase chain reaction (PCR), chromatin analysis, sonication, and other methods. In 2024, the DNA methylation segment is expected to account for the largest share of the epigenetics market. DNA methylation is an epigenetic mechanism that involves transferring a methyl group onto the C5 position of cytosine to form 5-methylcytosine. This process regulates gene expression by promoting or inhibiting the binding of transcription factors to DNA. The increasing prevalence of cancer, technological advancements in PCR and sequencing, and the high focus on reducing costs associated with lengthy research and product approval processes support the segment's large share.

Among the applications covered in this report, the global epigenetics market is segmented into oncology and non-oncology. In 2024, the oncology segment is expected to account for the largest share of around 78% of the market. Epigenetics helps differentiate the nuclear organization, DNA methylation, and histone modification patterns between cancer and normal cells. Several changes in cancer cells, such as lower histone post-translational modifications (methylation or acetylation), are associated with poor outcomes in prostate, lung, and kidney cancers. In contrast, higher levels of a specific histone modification (H3K9ac) are associated with lower survival in lung cancer. Also, a reduction in miR-101 expression has been observed in many cancer types, which leads to increased expression of an enzyme responsible for histone methylation. Such methylation induction in tumor suppressor genes can increase the risk of cancer development. Thus, epigenetic analyses help in the study, early diagnosis, and treatment of cancer, leading to a large market share of the segment.

Among the end users covered in this report, the global epigenetics market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic & research institutes, and hospitals & diagnostic laboratories. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies' segment is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is attributed to increasing R&D investments by pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, and a growing emphasis on personalized medicine.

The utilization of epigenetic analysis is growing in precision medicine. Advancements in epigenetic analysis are changing the way cancer is diagnosed and treated by doctors. New targeted cancer treatments that use genomic data to provide patient-specific treatments are known as precision oncology. This rapidly developing field has already become a part of mainstream clinical practices. It involves the molecular profiling of cancer cells to identify targetable alterations, also known as biomarkers. Quick and reliable sequencing of multiple genes at once is possible with epigenetic analysis. Epigenetic analysis has helped develop precision medicine, which involves tailoring treatments based on disease-causing molecular/epigenetic changes in a person's body.

Geographically, in 2024, North America is expected to account for the largest share of around 50% of the epigenetics market. North America's large market share is primarily attributed to the strong focus of local companies on product launches and enhancements, the presence of key players, the established healthcare system, the growing number of chronic diseases, and the rising geriatric population.

Browse In-depth Report Now- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/epigenetics-market-5628

Scope of the Report:

Epigenetics Market Assessment-by Offering

Kits & Reagents Kits & Assays Antibodies Proteins & Enzymes Other Reagents

(Other reagents include buffers, controls, beads, histones, master mixes, and nuclease-free water)

Services

Software

Epigenetics Market Assessment-by Method

DNA Methylation Bisulfite Conversion High-resolution Melt (HRM) Analysis Immunoprecipitation Other DNA Methylation Methods

(Other DNA methylation methods include activity/inhibition assays, methylated DNA quantification, and methylated DNA amplification.)

Histone Modification

RNA Modification

Polymerase Chain Reaction

Chromatin Analysis

Sonication

Other Methods

(Other methods include in vitro DNA-protein interactions, DNA demethylation, and miRNA analysis.)

Epigenetics Market Assessment-by Application

Oncology

Non-oncology

Epigenetics Market Assessment-by End User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories

Epigenetics Market Assessment-by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Unlock Opportunities: Buy Now- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/10022421

Related Report:

Genomics Market by Offering (Systems, Consumables, Software, Services), Technology (Sequencing, Microarray, PCR), Application (Diagnostics, Life Science Research), End User (Pharmaceutical Companies, Hospitals, Academic Institutes, CRO) - Global Forecast to 2030

Genetic Testing Market by Offering (Consumables, Reagents, Instruments, Services), Test Type (Diagnostic, Prenatal, Carrier, Newborn, Preimplantation), Method (Molecular, Chromosomal), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories) - Global Forecast to 2030

Pharmacogenomics Market by Technology (PCR, Sequencing, Spectrometry, Electrophoresis), Application (Cancer, Cardiology, Neurology, Infectious Diseases), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Institutes) - Global Forecast to 2029

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market by Offering (Kits [Library Prep, QC, DNA Extraction], System) Type (Genome, Exome, Targeted) Application (Reproductive, Oncology, Infectious) Technology (SBS, Nanopore, Nanoball, SMRT Seq) - Global Forecast to 2030

Next-generation Sequencing Services Market by Type (Targeted Sequencing, Exome, RNA-Seq, ChIP Sequencing), Technology (Sequencing by Synthesis, Nanopore, SMRT), Application (Clinical Diagnosis, Biomarker Discovery), & End User - Forecast to 2028

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:

Mr. Khushal Bombe

Meticulous Market Research Inc.

1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,

California, 96001, U.S.

USA: +1-646-781-8004

Europe: +44-203-868-8738

APAC: +91 744-7780008

Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research

Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/862/epigenetics-market-2031

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1757980/Meticulous_Research_Logo_1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/epigenetics-market-to-be-worth-6-33-billion-by-2031---exclusive-report-by-meticulous-research-302190890.html