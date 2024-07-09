Data Center Accelerator Market worth $372.9 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global data center accelerator market was valued at USD 109.9 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 372.9 billion by 2029; it is expected to register a CAGR of 27.7% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. Growing demand for cloud-based services, rising focus on parallel computing in AI data centers, and surging adoption of deep learning technology in big data analytics are attributed to the demand of data center accelerators.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=48984803

Browse in-depth TOC on "Data Center Accelerator Market"

172 - Tables

70 - Figures

250 - Pages

Data Center Accelerator Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $ 109.9 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $ 372.9 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 27.7% Market Size Available for 2020-2029 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Processor, Type, Application, End-user and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Unreliability of AI algorithms Key Market Opportunities Proliferation of MLaaS offerings Key Market Drivers Increasing data volumes and pressing need for fast and efficient data processing

By End-user: IT & Telecom segment to account for the largest market share in the forecasted year.

The IT & Telecom segment accounted for the largest share of the data center accelerator market in 2029. The segment's growth is attributed to the the exponential growth of data and the need for faster, more efficient data processing capabilities. As businesses increasingly rely on big data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and Internet of Things (IoT) applications, traditional data center architectures struggle to keep up with the intensive computational and storage requirements. Accelerators such as GPUs, FPGAs, and ASICs offer significant performance improvements by offloading and optimizing specific tasks, enabling higher throughput and lower latency.

By Type: Cloud data centers accounted for a larger market share in the forecasted year.

Cloud data centers accounted for a larger share in the forecasted period. The increasing adoption of AI is causing changes in cloud server configuration. The cloud computing market has seen significant growth in recent years due to the increased volume of data transferred to the cloud from consumers. This has led to a rising demand for co-processors (accelerators) as they optimize server data processing by reducing latency. In AI-powered servers used for deep learning training, the typical CPU-to-GPU attachment rate is 1-4 GPUs; in some cases, it is around 1-8 GPUs. Deep learning is expected to dominate cloud workloads in the coming years, leading to increased demand for accelerators in cloud servers. It is projected that in the near future, over one-third of servers shipped will be dedicated to either deep learning training or deep learning inference. Additionally, accelerators are expected to be widely employed in public and enterprise cloud servers to enhance inference applications.

Leading cloud service providers, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, operate extensive networks of these data centers globally. Similarly, Xilinx Alveo U250 Data Center accelerator cards are designed to meet the constantly changing needs of modern data centers, providing up to 90X higher performance than CPUs for key workloads, including machine learning inference, video transcoding, and database search and analytics. Built on the Xilinx 16 nm Ultra Scale architecture, Alveo accelerator cards are adaptable to changing acceleration requirements and algorithm standards, capable of accelerating any workload without changing hardware and reducing the overall cost of ownership. The key benefit of Xilinx Alveo is that it can be accessed for both cloud and on-premises mobility deployment.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=48984803

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the data center accelerator market during the forecast period.

North America captured the largest share of the data center accelerator industry in the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the presence of a large number of data centers in the region implying the demand for data center accelerator processors such as GPU's and ASIC's. Major Cloud service providers have their headquarters in this region such as AWS (US), Microsoft (US), and Alphabet Inc. (US).

Key Players

The key data center accelerator companies that offer virtual reality devices include NVIDIA Corporation (US), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (US), Intel Corporation (US), Alphabet Inc. (US), Qualcomm Technology, Inc. (US).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=48984803

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Data Center GPU Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report by Deployment Type (Cloud, On-premise), Function (Training, Inference), End User (Cloud Service Providers, Enterprises, Government) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW) - Global Forecast to 2028

FPGA Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report by Configuration (Low-end FPGA, Mid-range FPGA, High-end FPGA), Technology (SRAM, Flash, Antifuse), Node Size (=16 nm, 20-90 nm, >90 nm), Vertical (Telecommunications, Data Center & Computing, Automotive) & Region - Global Forecast to 2029

Hardware Encryption Market Size, Share, Trends & Industry Growth Analysis Report by Product Type (External HDD, Internal HDD, SSD, Inline Network Encryptor, USB Flash Drive), Application (Consumer Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Transportation, Healthcare) and Region - Forecast to 2027

Optical Transceiver Market by Form Factor (SFF and SFP; SFP+ and SFP28; XFP; CXP), Data Rate, Wavelength, Fiber Type (Single-mode Fiber; Multimode Fiber), Connector (LC; SC; MPO; and RJ-45), Protocol, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2029

Embedded System Market by Hardware (MPU, MCU, Application-specific Integrated Circuits, DSP, FPGA, and Memories), Software (Middleware, Operating Systems), System Size, Functionality, Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/data-center-accelerator-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/data-center-accelerator.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951202/4609423/MarketsandMarkets.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/data-center-accelerator-market-worth-372-9-billion-by-2029---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302191758.html